Blizzard Gone Wild: Model Ccinnamon's Door Slip-Up Leads to Awkward Delivery Moment "Cabin fever is real." By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 26 2026, 3:01 p.m. ET

Maine-based model Ccinnamon had been snowed in long enough that she did something most people would understand: she cracked her front door open just to let some fresh air in.

What she did not do was make sure the door latched behind her when she walked away. "Cabin fever is real,” the popular content creator said. “Embarrassingly real, apparently."

Record-setting blizzards have been burying the East Coast for days, and Ccinnamon, who describes herself as an extrovert, had started to feel the walls of her Maine home closing in around her.

The heaters in her home were working overtime, so she stripped down to her underwear and opened her front door for some crisp air before quickly moving onto her next activity, a Twitch stream, certain she was alone. She was not, as it turned out.

When her Uber Eats order arrived, the delivery driver approached the front door that had never actually closed, giving him an unobstructed view of Ccinnamon before either of them had a chance to react.

"I looked up and he was just standing there in the doorway and I think my soul actually left my body for a second,” she said. "I have never grabbed a blanket faster in my entire life. I don't even know where it came from, my hands just found it."