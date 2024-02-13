Home > Entertainment Broadcast Journalist Bob Edwards Is Survived by His Wife and Fellow Journalist Windsor Johnston NPR journalist Windsor Johnston was married to Bob Edwards since 2011. She reported his death in 2024. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 13 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since 1968, American broadcast journalism has known the presence and reporting style of Bob Edwards. Having gotten his start at a small radio station in Indiana, he would later become the first host of Morning Edition in 1979, a radio news program that still continues to this day. He became famous for his interviewing skills, which netted him several awards for achievements in journalism. After being removed from NPR in 2004, he continued his broadcast journalism on Sirius XM.

Article continues below advertisement

While he was fortunate enough to have a flourishing career in journalism, Bob Edwards passed away on Feb. 10, 2004, at the age of 76. He leaves behind a decades-long legacy of concise and award-winning broadcast journalism that was widely praised by both critics and listeners around the country. He is survived by his wife, Windsor Johnston, who is a prominent broadcast journalist in her own right. Here's what we know about his marriage at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Windsor Johnston was a prominent NPR reporter by the time she got married.

According to her official NPR bio, Windsor Johnston has been a newscast anchor for the outlet since 2011, which is also the year she got married to Bob Edwards. She's known for delivering hourly newscasts and has previously received praise for her coverage of Election Night 2016 and other major US news events. Throughout her decades in the industry, she also worked for several other NPR member stations.

She and Bob were married for more than a decade leading up to his death. She was his third wife, as he had been previously married to Joan Murphy and Sharon Kelly. With Sharon, he had two daughters named Eleanor and Susannah. Reportedly, Windsor, Eleanor, and Susannah were all with him at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Bob Edwards' cause of death?

Windsor Johnston reported that Bob Edwards had died on Feb. 10, 2024, from a bout with metastatic bladder cancer and "a heart ailment". Windsor later took to Facebook to express her grief and words of gratitude to both Bob and loved ones offering their condolences.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote, "The world of broadcasting has lost a behemoth. Bob was an absolute master at his skill and left an indelible mark on the field of journalism. He was a stickler for even the tiniest of details and lived by the philosophy that 'less is more.' He helped paved the way for the younger generation of journalists who continue to make NPR what it is today.