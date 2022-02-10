The Cause of Death for Bob Saget Has Finally Been Revealed

On Jan. 9, Bob Saget's body was discovered in an Orlando, Fla. hotel room. Authorities saw no evidence of drugs or foul play. The previous evening, Bob performed standup at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in the Jacksonville area, where he was in great spirits. In his final tweet, Bob revealed that he had no idea he performed for as long as he did, saying he's "happily addicted again to this s--t."

Now a month after Bob's passing, his family has provided an update as to what the cause of death was.