10 Danny Tanner Quotes That Prove He Was One of the Best Dads on TV

So many of us grew up watching Bob Saget on TV. Although he had a long career as a comedian, he was probably best known as sitcom dad Danny Tanner on the show Full House and its spinoff Fuller House. Unfortunately, Bob passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65, and fans are looking back at the legacy he left behind. Here are 10 of his best quotes from Full House that shows he was one of the best dads we watched growing up.