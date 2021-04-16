John Stamos Is the Coach of a High School Girls' Basketball Team on 'Big Shot'

You might have heard the plot of the Disney Plus series Big Shot before. A down-and-out once-successful guy is suddenly brought down a few pegs when he has to coach a sports team with a bunch of kids who don't take him seriously. But, miraculously, he finds his way and ends up having a solid redemption arc.

The plot of Big Shot is basically that, except that John Stamos , a.k.a. Uncle Jesse from Full House, plays a former college basketball coach who loses his position thanks to his awful temper. He then tackles a job coaching a private high school's girls' basketball team.

In the end, they all learn a little something about themselves. You can't help but wonder if this particular story of the triumph is inspired by true events. It honestly wouldn't be totally surprising.