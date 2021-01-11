Love 'A Discovery of Witches'? Check out These Similar Books to Binge-Read

The Sky One series, A Discovery of Witches, is based on the first book in the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. The story follows a powerful witch, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), who falls in love with a 1500-year-old vampire, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). In this fictitious world, vampires, witches, and demon relationships are forbidden.

With powerful forces conspiring against the couple, Diana and Matthew risk everything to be together.