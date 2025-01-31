Who Are All the Girls Living in the Bop House? Meet the Current Members It all started with Sophie Rain and Aishah Sofey. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 31 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sophieraiin

By now, you’ve probably heard of the Bop House — a literal house filled with some of the most popular young female influencers on social media. Sophie Rain, 20, and Aishah Sofey founded the Bop House and officially announced its launch on TikTok on Dec. 9, 2024.

The members, known as the "Bops," live in a spacious two-story home, creating content together. But just how many members are there? Sophie and Aishah have been steadily recruiting new faces since the house’s debut, so let’s break down who’s on the current roster.

Who are the Bob House members?

We know Sophie and Aishah aren’t just the founders of the Bop House — they’re also active members. Sophie, who hails from Florida, has gained massive online attention, thanks in part to her OnlyFans and now the Bop House. She’s racked up an impressive 11 million followers on TikTok and over 6 million on Instagram.

As for Aishah, she’s another rising force on TikTok, boasting over 5 million followers on the platform. The Bop House co-founder made it clear that her family fully supports her new venture — in true TikToker fashion, she shared the message through a dance video with a text overlay that read, "When your family fully supports your Bop activities." But who else is taking part in the Bop House festivities?

Alina Rose and Joyy Mei are also Bob House members.

Joyy Mei, 19, was one of the first influencers to join the Bop House, appearing in some of the very first videos on the group's TikTok page. With her growing fanbase and undeniable presence, she’s cemented herself as a key player in the Bop movement.

As for Alina Rose, she’s not just an influencer — she’s a self-proclaimed "Fortnite pro." The gamer and content creator was tapped to join the Bop House as one of the earlier members, bringing her skills and massive following along for the ride. Alina boasts an impressive 5.3 million followers on TikTok and another 2.4 million on Instagram.

Julia Filippo and Summer are two other Bop House members.

Julia Filippo — who makes it crystal clear in her TikTok bio that she’s an adult — is another OG member of the Bop House. Like some of her housemates, she also has an OnlyFans page, which has apparently brought in some high-rolling subscribers.

During a conversation with fellow Bop House member Camilla Araujo (yes, she's still a member!), Julia spilled some serious tea — one of her OnlyFans viewers, a man named Brad, paid for her car. She even showed supposed receipts of a tip totaling over $59,000.

As for Summer, who goes by @summerxiriss on TikTok, she’s another early member of the Bop House. Like Julia, she makes sure to let her followers know she’s an adult (because, let’s be honest, they all look pretty young). While she’s still on the rise, Summer is steadily growing her follower count and already boasts an impressive 1.2 million TikTok followers.

Who else is a Bop House member?

As mentioned, Camilla Araujo is also a member of the Bop House. While rumors circulated that she had left, Julia cleared the air in a January 2025 TikTok, explaining that Camilla didn’t actually leave the house — she just couldn’t "legally be posting things or talking much about it" for a while. To further solidify her status, Camilla shared a Christmas photo with fellow Bop House members, and it’s still up on her Instagram, proving she’s very much part of the crew.

Ava Reyes is another active member of the Bop House, and based on the many comments flooding her Instagram and TikTok videos, she definitely seems to be one of the fan favorites. Her growing popularity is clear, as fans can’t get enough of her content!

