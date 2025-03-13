Wake up Kids, a Creepy New Doorbell Ringer Has Dropped! Let's Meet the Box Demon "I am the Box Demon." By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 13 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/ABC News

The best part about a creepypasta is that it's supposed to live on the internet. From Jeff the Killer to Smile Dog, right on down to Room 733, people have been sharing spooky stories online that are just real enough to be believed. A good creepypasta takes the reader on a journey without holding their hand throughout the storytelling. There is a dash of mystery with a touch of uncomfortable creativity that gives the readers, well, the creeps.

Unfortunately, life has imitated what could be art in the small town of North York, Pa. That's where a disturbing incident took place, and it was all captured on a Ring camera. We really owe a lot to the invention of the home security system. The person responsible for this bizarre story has been dubbed the Box Demon and it's just as upsetting as it sounds. Here's what we know about this creepypasta-style tale.

What is the Box Demon? Happy to explain!

We love a good prank as much as the next generation who grew up being emotionally assaulted by Punk'd, yet the Box Demon is a confusing bridge too far. It all started on March 11, 2025, a day normally reserved for celebrating the alternative rock band 311. Sadly, on this day, a particular front porch in North York was anything but chill. The energy was less amber and more frightening.

A homeowner's Ring camera picked up some hair-raising music, followed by a figure bending over, then straightening back up. As this individual approached the front door, they tapped the camera and said, "I am the Box Demon." They tilted their head in that classic Slipknot fashion then repeated, "I am the Box Demon," and added, "and this box is a gift for you."

What makes his even more unsettling is what the so-called Box Demon is wearing. This person opted for a tie-died onesie and a paper plate they affixed to their face. They drew a childlike, yet still scary, face on the back of the paper plate and added what appears to be paper petals along its perimeter. It looks like a deranged flower and to that we say, no thanks! The good news is, the Box Demon was caught.

The Box Demon looks a lot like Twisted Dandy.

One day after the Box Demon delivered their unwanted gift, the Northern York County Regional Police Department announced in a press release that the culprit had been "spoken to." They ascertained there were no "public safety concerns" and said the "homeowner who had the box placed on her doorstep was made aware of the identification and does not wish to speak any further regarding this incident." All's well that ends well! We do have one question though: Who or what inspired this?