A Deep Dive Into Boy Throb on TikTok and How Legitimate "The People's Boy Band" Really Is "We're so excited to be the new heartthrobs in town." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 17 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@boy.throb

Children of the 90's might remember the satire boy band 2gether, made up of five members, including Chris Farley's brother. Flash forward to today, and TikTok has birthed a boy band by the name of Boy Throb, who everyone is asking for a serious explainer on as they try to figure out if it's the same deal. Is Boy Throb a real boy band, is it a joke, or is it something else entirely?

Right now, users on TikTok are trying to figure out if there's a joke they missed or if the four members of Boy Throb, who used crowd-sourcing ideas on TikTok to figure out their band name, are legitimate. They began making content in October 2025 and continued to churn out videos, music, and even some funny skits of sorts, but all with matching outfits and their individual boy band personas.

The Boy Throb members made their TikTok debut in October 2025.

Boy Throb's first TikTok video was posted in late October 2025. In the video, the group declares, "We're gonna win a Grammy." Then, they introduce themselves. There's Evan, Zach, Anthony, and Darshan. Unfortunately, though, Darshan is stuck in India. He needs a visa to travel to the United States, but, per the boy band members, they need 1 million followers to make that happen.

Other TikToks show the group performing original songs, most of which have comedic lyrics, and dancing in choreographed numbers. Boy Throb presents itself as an actual boy band, and there's even a website with merch. They also surpassed 1 million followers, by the way. And no one has shared if they are or aren't serious about making music.

@boy.throb We are SO darn excited and nervous for you to hear it!😬💖 (Pre-save in our bye-oh) ♬ original sound - BOY THROB

In one TikTok, the guys sing about what goes into getting a visa and how they are trying to get one approved for Darshan. Still. For what it's worth, one of the Boy Throb members, Evan, was making music on TikTok before he linked up with the other members of the boy band. Still, it's hard to take the guys seriously in their frequently matching pink jumpsuits.

Is Boy Throb a real boy band?

The guys in Boy Throb are leaning heavily into this boy band thing and no one has broken character just yet. But in February 2026, Boy Throb performed The Star-Spangled Banner for an LA Kings game, and they showed up and sang their hearts out. Under the video of that performance, one fan wrote that Boy Throb isn't satire, but is instead total camp. Even when the group wrote in a post that they are "not a joke," not all of their fans were convinced, given how over-the-top they are.

@boy.throb We’re sorry this is taking so long! We wish we had more control💖 ♬ original sound - BOY THROB

Because it's hard to figure out how real they are, users on TikTok have shared some theories about the guys. One user made a video where he theorizes that, somehow, the guys in Boy Throb are actually marketing geniuses for a Silicon Valley company and that they are using TikTok and the Boy Throb cover to get their CTO a visa.