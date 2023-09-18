Home > Viral News > Trending “Men Really Live Like This” - Woman Outs Boyfriend for Buying 75-Inch TV Before Furniture A woman outed her boyfriend for buying a 75-inch TV set before any other furniture after they moved into their new apartment. By Mustafa Gatollari Sep. 17 2023, Published 8:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @deadgjrl

Some people don't need much to be happy. There are a few things that they enjoy and while they might splurge on those few things, those aspects of life are a priority for them, and they don't really care too much about anything else.

Article continues below advertisement

And there are some folks who believe that some priorities have, at large, an intrinsic gender bias. For instance, there are tons of dudes out there who don't really care whether or not their furniture necessarily matches their home, or if they've got complete dining sets to entertain guests/company.

In fact, there are tons of memes that lampoon the living standards of men in general and how little they need to be happy. Many of them often feature a single chair situated in front of a TV set, with maybe a computer or video game console hooked up to it.

Article continues below advertisement

However, one TikTok posted by a user named Kim (@deadgjrl) shows a real-life depiction of this meme in action. In an eight-second clip, a man can be seen sitting on a single lone folding chair.

Article continues below advertisement

There's a pizza pie in a cardboard box resting on the floor beside him, and a new 75-inch TV set, with stickers still affixed to its bezels, resting on top of a partially completed home entertainment console.

The subject of the video, Kim's boyfriend, is watching what looks like the anime series One Piece on the TV, as he munches away on pizza happily.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim writes in a text overlay of the clip: "me & the bf got an apartment... we have no furniture yet, not even a table to eat at.. and he comes home with a 75 inch tv" Her message is punctuated with a face palm emoji.

Source: TikTok | @deadgjrl

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters who saw her video had a variety of different opinions on the clip they just watched. One person thought that the guy was doing life right: "my man has his priorities straight"

Someone else penned: "I don’t see a problem with this," while another wrote that they too could understand the logic in the man's decision making: "Nah cause he got a chair to sit on so the couch can wait"

Article continues below advertisement

Another remarked that the reason he probably purchased the TV before a sofa or any other furniture was probably due to the fact that the television set costs less: "Found my 75 inch for 480 but the damn couch was 1000"

Source: TikTok | @deadgjrl

Article continues below advertisement

Another commenter served up some helpful tips for folks looking to decorate their abodes on the cheap, like taking to social media sales communities to see what kind of offerings were available.

They wrote: "offer up and Facebook marketplace be having some nice furniture sometimes," before adding, "plus tvs are super cheap now. I'm not surprised"

Article continues below advertisement

And while there were a lot of folks who made jokes about Kim's boyfriend's "priorities" someone else thought that it was legitimately a great first purchase due to the nature of how home time is spent in front of the TV.

Source: TikTok | @deadgjrl

Article continues below advertisement

"well, it's the logical choice for a first purchase. most leisure time will be spent in front of the TV, so build around it. I see no problem here"