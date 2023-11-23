Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Guy Learns How to Do Nails to Save His Girlfriend Money and Got Seriously Good at Them A woman documented her boyfriend's progress in painting nails, which started off as just a way for them to save some extra money. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 22 2023, Published 9:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @gelxdaddy

If you get your nails styled on the regular, then you know that the cost of beauty can really add up after a while. TikToker @gelxdaddy was well aware of this fact. So in an effort to save some cash, her boyfriend decided to teach himself how to style and design her nails.

And he got darn good at it. In fact, so good, that his girlfriend launched the @gelxdaddy account as a means of documenting his nail painting journey that evolved into his eventual ability to pull off some ridiculously impressive-looking sets.

The slideshow begins with a photo showing the BF carefully painting his girlfriend's nails: "A year ago, my boyfriend learned how to do my nails so we could save some extra money."

Source: TikTok | @gelxdaddy

"Acts of service is his primary language. Here is his progress over the last year ..." she writes, promising a timeline of how he was able to advance his skills as a nail painter. A promise which she makes good on: she shows the "first set he ever did in October of last year"

In the picture, she can be shown rocking a set of brownish-looking nails to the camera, followed by some baby blue digit decorations. The ring finger of her hand, however, shows that Mister Nail Designing BF has decided to branch out and attempt some garnishing action: it appears some stick-on stars and moon designs have been affixed to one of her nails.

The next photo, which was the 3rd set he ever did for the month of November, also seems to indicate that he's upped his game: this time he not only added some accent designs but affixed a two tone paint job to her index and middle fingers.

However, it's the slide after that which is where the lucky nail (non) customer says that she noticed her boyfriend had some legitimate skills when it came to this whole nail designing game: "This is when his talent started to show..." she writes.

And it's not difficult to understand why she expressed that sentiment: up until this point, the pink nail set accented with singular bejeweled studs at the base of her fingernails tipped with white and black flourishes up top are the most nuanced and intricate designs thus far.

As it turns out, the burgeoning nail-decorating maestro seemed to enjoy doing not just his girlfriend's nails, but his mother's as well. She benefited from a red and pink design that again, was filled with subtle and classy details that appear to have been developed with each set he crafted.

She then showed off the "Holiday Set '22" which had her showing off a series of various red-and-white Christmas themed designs: a snowflake, candy cane, and white nail with three red "drops" adorned the woman's fingers.

For "Valentine's Day '23" he also seems to have gone for a sharper, longer looking nail, complemented with an almost 60's mod-esque design that, despite being different for each nail, still matched a common design element/theme.

He then expanded his offerings to his girlfriend's pal, and he gussied up her phalanges with off-white and black snake designs among other aesthetic accents.

Next up was her own decorative set of nails that also featured an off-white base color: however hers were layered with gold and two distinct designs: her middle fingers sported a pair of stars while he ring fingers had suns with a big old all-seeing eye smack dab in the middle of it.

The nail-designing boyfriend also extended his talents to his significant other's co-worker, who enjoyed a classy but complex shimmering pink and white design using gold accents to create a variety of different accents.

The more and more photos that she showed of his work it became clearer and clearer that her BF may have found his calling: the dude is a seriously talented nail designer. In her final post she shows off a Halloween set he did. The design is simple, but elegant and evokes a classic Halloween costume: a black suit rocking white painted skeleton bones.

Numerous commenters quipped that her boyfriend should get into painting Warhammer figurines, however, his girlfriend said that they don't even know what the game is.

One person quipped that he could make a really good living for himself if he just focused on painting nails...and Warhammer figurines: "he needs a business that’s half nail tech half warhammer figures"

Another commenter also pointed out how sweet it's going to be that he will help pick out her nail designs prior to their own wedding: "The fact that he will be the one choosing your nails before he gets engaged to you adds an extra layer or cuteness and care"

But there were also a ton of folks who think that he should open his own nail salon to share his gift with other folks. Like this person who wrote, "Please tell me he will go get licensed cause he has been blessed with a gift!"