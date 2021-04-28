How Is Brandon From 'My 600-lb Life' Doing Now? He Looks Incredibly Happy Today

On a Season 7 episode of My 600-lb Life, viewers were introduced to Brandon Scott, as he sought the expertise of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for help losing weight. The hit television show features morbidly obese people struggling both physically and emotionally as they try to navigate everyday life.

Brandon Scott from Columbus, Ohio, is a talented vocalist who was looking to lose weight in order to take his career to the next level.

On the show, viewers watched as 33-year-old Brandon made his way through the airport on his way to Houston to see Dr. Now — and the young man was left in tears as fellow passengers gawk at him and make comments about his weight.

Source: TLC

"As I was walking by, a family … one of the children said ‘wow he’s fat super fat,’ also I’ve already had several adults and stare at me and that, you know, that wears on you,” Brandon said on the show. Fighting back his tears, he expressed how he wished he didn't have to travel all the way to Houston to seek help.

"I’m just feeling really overwhelmed about everything … just the whole process is all," he added. "It’s very difficult and it’s so much easier to just stay at home and not have to worry about all eyes on me but even though that’s not how I want to live this is definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do."

Panic continued to set in for Brandon at the airport as he revealed, “I’m starting to freak out and I want to go home because I don’t think I can do this.”

Luckily, Brandon did make it to Dr. Now's office, but things did not go as planned.

Along with being extremely overweight, Brandon also suffered from lymphedema — swelling in an arm or leg caused by a lymphatic system blockage — which might have prevented Dr. Now from performing weight loss surgery on the aspiring musician.

Source: TLC

During the show, viewers were also introduced to Brandon’s girlfriend, Taylor, and it was revealed that Brandon had not popped the question yet because he didn't feel he could provide anything for her, aside from her becoming his full-time caretaker.

"We don’t do boyfriend-girlfriend stuff partly because of my size. But when it comes to physical stuff, Taylor and I do not partake in intimacy because we’re not married yet," he explained. "We’re waiting until we’re married but that won’t happen unless I lose the weight and I’m actually able to give her what she deserves."

It seems providing for Taylor and his mom, along with his overall health, were Brandon’s main motivating factors.

"I know I desperately need to lose weight to not only be able to do that but because it’s getting so bad that my body is starting to struggle more and more and I know that if I don’t lose weight in drastic amounts I will die," he said. "My heart or something will give out and that will be the end."

Source: Instagram

