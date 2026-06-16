Braxton Fish Faces Online Heat Amid 'Outlast: The Jungle' Controversy The post drew criticism from fans, who called out Fish and his campmates for what many described as hostile behavior toward the women on the show. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 16 2026, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@braxtonfish7

Braxton Fish posted on Instagram to address criticism directed at Team Charlie on Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle.

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The adventure vlogger, who competed alongside Wes Saunders, Brett Johnson, Sarah Awad, and Leiya Pillitteri, shared the post amid backlash over the male contestant’s treatment of their female campmates.

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Braxton Fish's Instagram Post Draws Backlash

On June 14, Fish responded to the backlash by sharing an Instagram post featuring a collection of photos with women, captioning it: “This post is for my girls. All my baddies got my back.” The post drew criticism from fans, who called out Fish and his campmates for what many described as hostile behavior toward the women on the show.

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An Instagram user commented, “I was disgusted by the latest season of Outlast and shocked that this behavior was allowed on screen. The men on Team Charlie displayed appalling disrespect towards the women and their treatment was difficult to watch.”

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and should not be normalised or rewarded with screen time. This world is messed up enough - you don’t need to add to the rot,” the user added. Another fan wrote, “Honestly, as a fan of this show, you, Wes and the other one made it deeply uncomfortable to watch. Not intending to leave hate but I do hope you 3 learn from this experience and can become better men from it.”

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A third fan warned, “Your behavior is going to follow you in your life. Every employer you apply for will Google your name. The least you can do is grow, not try and bluff your way out.” “Let me post pictures with random women like they’re trophies so I can try to convince everyone I’m not a misogynist,” another viewer mocked.

How the Tension Unfolded on Team Charlie

Tension within Team Charlie grew after the male contestants began excluding Sarah and Leiya from group decisions. During the competition’s initial days, Sarah confronted fellow campmate Wes, a former football player, for not helping to complete the group’s shelter. The rest of the camp did not intervene.

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The situation deteriorated further when the team was given an opportunity to trade a teammate for supplies. The male contestants quickly proposed trading Sarah. The move was objected to by Leiya, who recognized that Sarah’s removal would leave her as the only woman on the team. However, Wes dismissed her concern, prompting her to ultimately vote with the group.

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Following Sarah’s departure, Leiya’s position within the team worsened. The men assigned her sole responsibility of maintaining the fire, and when she wasn’t able to do so, they began openly discussing plans to vote her out.

In the fourth episode, the hostility grew increasingly personal when Brett referenced his mother, who lives in Pearl River, Louisiana, and said, “I don’t need no (expletive) mama out here on the beach.”

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When Leiya later confronted the group, telling the men that their persistent mockery had affected her, Fish responded by repeating her complaints back to Brett while laughing, then told her she needed to "take a joke."