Who Survives and Wins 'Outlast: The Jungle'? Fans Weigh In "The Team Charlie bully men are so cringe and bad." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 11 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Netflix series Outlast places 16 contestants in the heart of a harsh environment, all competing for a $1 million cash prize. The catch is, however, that the contestants must remain part of a team, even if that team shrinks to just two people, in order to claim the prize.

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Season 3 sees the contestants placed in a much warmer climate, this time taking on their challenges in a Panamanian jungle. Unlike previous seasons, the 16 players are divided into three teams instead of four and must outlast their competition (together) to win. Netflix dropped the first six episodes of Outlast: The Jungle on June 10, 2026, with the final two episodes set to premiere on June 17, 2026. So, which team secures the win in the series? Here’s what we know.

Who wins Netflix's 'Outlast the Jungle'?

Source: Netflix

The winner of Outlast: The Jungle won't be revealed until the Season 3 finale, which drops on Netflix on June 17 as part of the final two episodes. But let's get to know the competitors and who people think might have what it takes to survive and win. There's Abby Chu, 32, who is an avid rock climber and martial artist. She's also a diver with experience swimming with sharks and knows how to remain calm under pressure.

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There's also Ben Orndorff, 41, who is a former federal agent and a lover of the outdoors. Braxton Fish, 24, is another competitor this season. According to his Netflix bio, he's an adventure blogger who quit his "cushy corporate job." Brett Johnson, 21, is among the younger contestants and works as a commercial fisherman, but is also a hunter.

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Dave Cecchini, 32, is a wilderness expedition leader and has a number of survivalist skills listed on his resume, so he could be among the stronger competitors this season. Halle Cooley, 20, is a model, but Netflix warns viewers not to judge a book by its cover with this one.

Leiya Pillitteri, 26, is a permanent makeup artist but also a triathlete. She's an advanced swimmer and hand fisher, so she shouldn't be underestimated. Maddy Jones, 28, is a photographer, Marshall Strain, 31, is a general contractor, and Mary Wedel, 27, is a farmhand.

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Morgan Colburn, 26, is a sales manager, while Nikki Hru, 28, is a boxer. Pharaoh Gayles, 34, is a wildlife educator, Sarah Awad, 25, is a former rugby player, and Sean Jacobs, 38, is an African aid worker. Lastly, there's Wes Saunders, 36, who is a former NFL player. Since Netflix doesn't reveal the winner of Outlast: The Jungle right away, folks on Reddit have formed their own theories about the contestants, and it says a lot about who viewers think might come out on top.

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Redditors share their opinions on the competitors in 'Outlast: The Jungle', and it might signal who could win.

A thread on Reddit is full of opinions about the Outlast: The Jungle competitors, and it could signal who might not survive the competition. One person said Sarah has a "hyperactive personality," while another called her "exhausting and impulsive," which suggests she might be difficult to work with. Overall, people don't seem to be on Team Wes either, with some questioning why he's even there.