Netflix's 'Outlast: the Jungle' Brings the Heat as Contestants Vie for $1 Million It's like the first season, but with the added misery of heat and bugs. By Ivy Griffith Published June 9 2026, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

There's nothing quite like sitting down to watch an old-school survivalist show. If you're a fan of Survivor or Alone, you already know the thrill of watching contestants work against the elements to survive the impossible and battle for the win. Outlast brings the vibe of a survivalist show to remote locations that challenge contestants, with a twist: the team wins, rather than the individual.

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With the booming success of the original Outlast, the team at Netflix is introducing a new challenge: Outlast: the Jungle. This version drops contestants into the heart of a tropical locale, rather than a frozen one, and pits them against the heat, the bugs, and all the things that make the tropics a difficult place to survive. Here's what we know about the filming location at the heart of Outlast: the Jungle.

Source: Netflix

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Where is Netflix's 'Outlast: the Jungle' filming location?

Survivor has brought people all over the world to survive in tropical destinations, so where do you bring the Outlast contestants for the teams to compete, where viewers won't feel like it's a copy and paste? Only one location comes to mind.

According to A27, producers brought the contestants to Panama, Bocas del Toro, and the Pearl Islands. This Central American tropical location puts contestants close to the border with Costa Rica on Panama's Northeastern coast, which faces the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. Like Costa Rica, the area is comprised of low mountains, thick, dense jungles, and broad sandy beaches that are home to a diverse variety of marine life.

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The outlet notes that filming was completed between May and April 2026, so contestants left the tropical destination not long before its air date in mid-June 2026.

Source: Netflix

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Who will be in the cast of Netflix's 'Outlast: the Jungle'?

But all of this begs one question. After having seen how hard contestants had it for Outlast's Alaskan competition, who would sign up to try it all but with the added danger of tropical bugs and the sweltering heat? Turns out, Netflix had no trouble rounding up 16 new victims. Sorry, contestants.

These 16 people will compete for a $1 million prize, working with their teammates for the big "W." These contestants include (per Entertainment Weekly): Abby Chu: Non-Profit Travel Coordinator and Dive Master

Ben Orndorff: A fmr Department of Defense Civilian

Braxton Fish: Waiter and Outdoor Adventure Vlogger

Brett Johnson: Boar Hunter and Commercial Fisherman

Dave Cecchini: Content Creator and Model

Halle Cooley: Model, Jiu Jitsu Manager and Barrel Racer

Leiya Pillitteri: Tattoo Artist and Fisherwoman

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Maddy Jones: Photographer

Marshall Strain: General Contractor

Mary Wedell: Farmhand

Morgan Colburn: Marketing and Sales Professional

Nikki Hru: Boxer and Actress

Pharoah Gayles: Wildlife Educator

Sarah Awad: Sales Representative

Sean Jacobs: Fitness Business Owner

Wes Saunders: Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Wellness Consultant.

Source: Netflix