Netflix Source: Netflix 'Outlast' EP Says Netflix Show Is a "Very Selfish Game Within a Team Setting" (EXCLUSIVE) By Katherine Stinson Mar. 8 2023, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

In the frigid Alaskan wilderness, lone wolf survivalists will compete for the chance to win a $1 million grand prize. Netflix's newest reality competition series Outlast will follow 16 contestants as they use their skills to survive in this remote region. However, unlike other survival shows, these contestants must complete the challenge as a team aka with at least one other person.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Outlast executive producer Grant Kahler opened up about the Season 1 cutthroat group, and how the team vetted through contestants to cast the Netflix show.

Who is in the 'Outlast' Season 1 cast?

Buckle up, folks, here's the official cast list for Outlast Season 1 on Netflix: Amber Asay

Andrea Hilderbrand

Angie Kenai

Brian Kahrs

Corey Johnon

Dawn Nelson

Javier Colon

Jill Ashock

Joel Hungate

Jordan Williams

Justin Court

Lee Ettinger

Nick Radner

Paul Preece

Seth Lueker

Timothy Spears

When it came to casting a group of survivalists on the Netflix series, Grant told us that the team wanted to "find people with a very basic baseline of [outdoor] skills," and that the 16 contestants each had a "very different skill [set]." Some of the Season 1 cast includes a professional fisherman and a professional archer. Overall, the EP revealed that the group had to be comfortable with the outdoors, specifically for safety reasons, and they required to group to undergo a "skills boot camp" before filming.

Since the contestants are each equipped with a different set of skills (as well as personalities), teams will often change throughout the competition. The EP revealed to us that there will be a lot of moments where the groups turn on one another.

"I think as people got hungrier and more tired and colder, it really became a battle of, you know, everyone looking out for themselves," he said. "And if they didn't think the team that they were on was going to be their path to success, they turned on people, or they bailed on them." "It's a very selfish game within a team setting," he added.

Where was 'Outlast' Season 1 filmed?

As Distractify previously reported, Outlast was filmed in the Alaskan wilderness near the Neka River. According to Grant, the location of a remote area in Alaska was chosen because "it adds a level of discomfort that you can't really replicate." "There are predators everywhere," he continued. "That makes the situation very, very real and scary."

