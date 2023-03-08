Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Disney Plus 'Daredevil: Born Again' Already Has the Fandom Spiraling — When's the Release Date? By Bianca Piazza Mar. 8 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett, the original Daredevil comic hit shelves on April 1, 1964. Dubbed "the Man Without Fear," the issue saw vigilante hero and cunning attorney Daredevil — whose civilian name is Matt Murdock — patrol Hell's Kitchen. Blinded by radioactive material during a freak accident, Daredevil's other senses were heightened significantly. After meeting blind martial-arts master Stick, the underdog "came to understand his newly developed senses and blossomed into a formidable fighter," per Marvel.

Article continues below advertisement

The NYC adventures of Daredevil are at the center of Drew Goddard's critically-acclaimed Netflix series, aptly titled Daredevil, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. Actor Charlie Cox (Treason) portrayed the masked hero, later reprising his role for miniseries The Defenders, Jon Watts's film Spider-Man: No Way Home, and hit Marvel sitcom She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The British actor will make his return as Daredevil in Disney Plus's highly-anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again. As for its release date, here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'Daredevil: Born Again' release date?

Disney Plus's Daredevil: Born Again comes from Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who wrote and executive-produced the series. Though a synopsis isn't available as of this writing, Marvel describes the Born Again comic run as follows: "When Matt Murdock’s super hero identity is outed by Karen Page, Kingpin makes moves to destroy Matt on every level, targeting his relationships, his career and his very will to live. But just because Daredevil’s in Purgatory, doesn’t mean he’ll end up in Hell..."

“Born Again is iconically a Daredevil run in the comics and it's a great title for our show because we are doing this show again in a new way,” Charlie Cox said in an interview. “I think the show will be slightly tonally different — I don't know how yet — I haven't read anything yet. We're doing 18 episodes, that tells me that the structure and the way we're going to tell our story will be slightly different," he continued, comparing Born Again to the Netflix series.

Article continues below advertisement

Few details about the 18-episode series have been revealed, but, according to Marvel Studios, Daredevil: Born Again will hit our small screens sometime in Spring 2024. The series officially began filming in New York on March 6, 2023, per ComicBook.com.

daredevil stans finding out the punisher is returning for born again only to find out foggy and karen aren’t pic.twitter.com/qsfM51qYK3 — zara (@murdockink) March 7, 2023 Source: Twitter/@murdockink

Article continues below advertisement

What other 'Daredevil' cast members are returning for 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

While fans are thrilled that Charlie Cox is returning for Daredevil: Born Again, there's perhaps even more excitement brewing over Jon Bernthal (American Gigolo) reprising his role as Frank Castle — aka the Punisher. After Netflix's Daredevil was axed, the actor played the titular antihero in the streaming giant's The Punisher, which ran from 2017 to 2019.

“This character means so much to people in the military. So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m only interested in doing it right," Jon Bernthal told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, discussing the possibility of the Punisher entering the MCU. Given that the Punisher makes no appearance in the 1986 Daredevil comic storyline, Daredevil: Born Again will surely stray from its source material, as pointed out by THR.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeing Punisher return to Daredevil then immediately seeing that Karen and Foggy WONT return... pic.twitter.com/TjlP1MYrv0 — TheDoctorX11 (@TheDoctorX11) March 7, 2023 Source: Twitter/@TheDoctorX11

Emotions are currently high in the Daredevil fandom, as the fun ends with Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal. Sadly, Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) and Elden Henson (El Dorado) — known for characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively — will reportedly not be returning for Born Again.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not bringing back the two most integral parts of the show outside of Daredevil but making sure they announced the Punisher was coming back so the fans could clap like trained seals at the screen tells you everything you need to know," Twitter user @BrosephSZN quipped. Meanwhile, Twitter user @sourmurdock wrote "Deborah Ann Woll literally said she’d return to Daredevil in a heartbeat how can y’all tell me she is not coming back in Daredevil: Born Again THAT DOESN’T MAKE SENSE SOMEONE DID SOMETHING WRONG."