Marvel Fans Who Love ‘The Boys’ Think The Legend Is a Nod to Stan Lee

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys and particularly Episode 5.

Soldier Boy's return has been not-so-subtly teased since the beginning of Season 3 of The Boys. Episode 4 finally answered the question as to whether or not he's really dead in the show — he isn't. Soldier Boy didn't die in Nicaragua. Instead, his body was being kept in a Russian research facility and he was accidentally released by Billy Butcher.

In Butcher's quest to use Soldier Boy to kill Homelander, he comes across The Legend. But who is this mysterious man?