Life After 'Outlast': Where Are Netflix's Season 1 Winners Today? The Season 1 winners of 'Outlast' are doing great after surviving the snow, cold, and bitter temparatures in Alaska! By D.M. Published Sept. 5 2024, 12:20 p.m. ET

Fans of survival reality shows may be familiar with Netflix’s Outlast. The competition series, which first premiered in 2023, sees 16 survivalists vie for a chance to win $1 million. Set in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, Season 1 of the show, which premiered in 2023, takes survival to a whole new level by emphasizing teamwork over individual prowess.

Unlike other survival shows that focus on individual strength, Outlast forces contestants to work together in order to win. Strangers are divided into four teams, and they must compete as a group. Contestants can change teams at any point in the game, adding an intense layer of strategy, but they cannot win the money as individuals.

From sabotaged camps to daring solo missions, the drama on the show is intense. The Season 1 rivalry between Team Alpha, led by Jill Ashlock and Amber Asay, and Team Bravo, featuring competitive survivalists such as Justin Court, became a focal point. However, Charlie Camp – comprised of Seth Lueker, Paul Preece and Nick Radner – took home the prize in the end. It’s been over a year since the trio claimed victory on the show and their lives have changed a bit.

Where are the members of Charlie Camp now?

Seth Lueker, Paul Preece and Nick Radner, also known as “Charlie Camp,” walked away from Outlast victorious. Each team member contributed unique skills that helped them outlast the competition. Seth, a former military man, provided discipline and tactical knowledge, while Paul, a survival expert, ensured they were always prepared. Nick’s calm demeanor and resourcefulness held the team together. After their victory, the men made significant investments in their personal lives.

According to an interview with ScreenRant, Paul used his $333,000 earnings to purchase a new home. “My youngest daughters are 9 and 4, and we've moved several times over the last six years, for my job, and also to support my fiancée's studies as she finishes her doctorate,” Paul said. “We purchased a house not long after the show wrapped, and my family is excited to be able to put down roots, and be a part of a community.”

Meanwhile, Seth is looking to spend time focusing on his personal life. He revealed that he has paid off his debt and is planning to start a family with his wife. For his part, Nick has invested in two companies, and he still works as a teacher. Nick explained, “I pretended like the money didn’t exist, and lived off my teacher salary and side hustles permanently.”

