Breaking Barriers, Building Healthier Futures: The Story of Anuj Shanbhag Anuj left India at 20 with little more than self-belief and a vision. By Distractify Staff Updated July 25 2025, 11:08 p.m. ET

Anuj Shanbhag, a food scientist, designs products that reach millions. Coming from humble beginnings that led him on an inspiring journey that he now shares with others, his innovative food products sell globally.

His work is an extension of his ethical and cultural drive to become a quiet architect of public health, changing how personal adversity can transform into collective innovation.

From Mumbai to Massachusetts: Overcoming Challenges Abroad

Anuj left India at 20 with little more than self-belief and a vision. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the top-ranked Food Science program in the U.S., and studied under global leaders. More importantly, he began to believe in his voice.

"I used to be the shy kid in the back of the class. Now I design products that reach millions. That shift started internally,” Anuj said. Now, he shares this life-changing vision with others, hoping to make an impact beyond his extraordinary products.

Food as a Public Health Tool, Not Just a Product

Anuj has remained actively involved in the food science industry since obtaining his master’s degree in food science. His work, spanning plant-based probiotic yogurt at Chobani to zero-sodium bottled water at Coca-Cola, is focused on solving real problems. In his own words, he grew up seeing what it means to not always have clean water or proper nutrition; this experience goes into every formulation he leads. He perceives each new product as a way to overcome this challenge on a global scale.

Whether a monk-fruit sweetener system or plant-based gut health formulas, Anuj sees R&D as a platform for equity. "Trends come and go." He says. "What lasts is access. Can a single mom in a food desert afford this?" This is the question that Anuj aims to answer with his life's work.

Mentorship, Not Gatekeeping

A regular speaker and mentor through the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Anuj is committed to lifting others as he continues his climb to success. Part of his mission is to demystify succeeding in science by making it geographically accessible. He believes that brilliance lies in every zip code, but there is not always a smooth road to take. Anuj's journey has led to his philanthropic mission in helping others towards achievement.

Leading With Vulnerability: Next-Gen Food Innovation

What makes Anuj stand out from other successful people in business is his humility. Though his resume is impressive, it cannot compare to his journey to success and his modest approach to helping others achieve their dreams. He reflects on his journey: "There were nights I didn't know how I'd pay rent. But I also didn't know how to quit. If someone sees themselves in my story and decides to keep going, that's everything."