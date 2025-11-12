TikTok Star Brenay Kennard Owes Her Husband’s Ex a Lot of Money — What’s Her Net Worth? The influencer built her fortune off her massive TikTok following. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 12 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lifeofbrenay

When Brenay Kennard started her TikTok account, @lifeofbrenay in January 2020, it was just for fun. The North Carolina native would use the app to lip sync to trending songs and quotes to show off her sense of humor. However, over time, Brenay's TikTok channel grew to 2.9 million followers who tuned into her discussing more about her private life, including her faith, shopping sprees, and her life with her husband, Tim Montague.

The influencer's relationship got her into hot water when her husband's ex-wife sued her for $1.75 million. Unfortunately, for Brenay, her husband's ex-wife won, causing her to have to pay the woman with profits she earned on social media. But, how much has she made by going viral multiple times over? Here's everything to know about her net worth.

What is Brenay Kennard's net worth?

Brenay's official net worth isn't clear. However, according to several reports, she shared in court documents that she earned at least $30,000 a year from her TikTok videos. The report also stated that earning that much from her videos would make her monthly salary $85,000, with her net worth being $2.2 million, though that also hasn't been confirmed.

Through her TikTok channel, Brennay is able to make a living for herself through brand sponsorships and endorsements. Many of her endorsements are catered to lifestyle, hair, and beauty. Based on her videos, she doesn't have an official "day job" and appears to be living well without one, at least until she was ordered to pay millions to her husband's ex.

Brennay Kennard TikTok Influencer Net worth: $2 million Birth date: Dec. 31, 1998 Birthplace: North Carolina Birth name: Jaire Zakar Alexander Marriages: Devon Mayo, Timothy Montague

Brennay Kennard lost a pricey lawsuit against her husband's ex-wife in November 2025.

While Brennay can seemingly afford anything she wants, in November 2025, she was forced to cough up $1.75 million to her husband, Timothy's ex-wife, Akira Monatgue. According to People, Akira sued Brennay for $3.5 million in damages for an affair with her then-husband. Akira claimed that Brennay, who she believed was only her husband's client, caused her “alienation of affection,” and intentionally spurring the end of her marriage, and “criminal conversation,” having sex with a person’s spouse.

The criminal acts Akira sued Brennay for are typically only recognized in a few states, though North Carolina is one of them. According to The News & Observer, a jury decided after an hour-and-50-minute deliberation that Brennay was guilty of both counts. The judge ordered for her to pay Akira $1.5 million for alienation of affection and $250,000 for “criminal conversation.” Akira and her attorney, Robonetta Jones, hugged after the ruling as Akira's supporters chanted "Team Akira" in the courtroom.

@nextlevelmomentss Brenay Kennard Exits Court After Publicly Declaring She Will Not Pay Akira Montague $1.75 Million Following Allegations of an Affair Brenay Kennard was seen leaving the courthouse after stating on national television that she refuses to pay Akira Montague the $1.75 million settlement. The dispute follows claims that Montague had an affair with Kennard’s husband and later shared alleged evidence of the relationship online. #brenayandtim #brenaylawsuit #akiramontague #courtupdate #devon ♬ original sound - nextlevelmomentss

Timothy and Brennay were obviously not pleased with the verdict and expressed as much in statements to People. Brennay called the judge's decision "outrageous" and claimed Akira's team "lied the entire time" for money. She also claimed in court that Akira and Timothy were having marital trouble before their business relationship turned personal. "The truth will always be the truth and it's easy to believe the lies, especially when playing the victim card," Br wh. "[Akira] may have won the battle but not the war. God will have the final say."

Timothy supported his current wife's claims and confirmed he and his ex-wife weren't on the best of terms during his and Brennay's courtship. "It’s easy to make someone out to be the villain when you don’t want to face the truth or take accountability," he wrote. "The marriage was NOT full of genuine love. All parties involved know that. God will get the glory."