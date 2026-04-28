Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Takes Leave to Attend Residential Gambling Program Sorsby's deal at Texas Tech is uniquely good, making it imperative that he find a way to avoid losing it. By Ivy Griffith Published April 28 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a high-profile athlete means that every mistake you make is under the microscope. And if you're Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, that means you're under even more scrutiny. Especially after the star player scored an impressive deal when he transferred to Texas Tech, making his college deal one of the most lucrative in the NCAA.

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Unfortunately for Sorsby, however, that means that his mistakes are now fodder for headlines and rampant speculation. The superstar quarterback with a promising future is taking a leave of absence to attend a residential program to address his gambling issues. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Brendan Sorsby seeks addiction program help for gambling.

Sorsby is currently seeking treatment at a residential facility to treat gambling addiction, according to ESPN. The decision to seek treatment came after an NCAA investigation uncovered the fact that he had made thousands of dollars betting through an online app. The NCAA forbids athletes from betting on college and pro sports.

Per ESPN, "Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which he played in a single game as a reserve." However, they added, "The bets in 2022, according to sources, were on Indiana to win and none came in a game in which Sorsby appeared." His gambling continued after that, but the NCAA is still determining exactly to what extent. There is currently no timetable for when to expect the player to return to his spot on the Texas Tech team.

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The outlet notes that Texas Tech has issued a statement on the matter, saying the university "is committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being." His gambling treatment is being treated as a mental health issue, so it's unclear whether it will affect his eligibility to finish his time with Texas Tech.

Sources: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. He’s under NCAA investigation in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of bets via a gambling app. https://t.co/O7gNSqDaKE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026 Source: X / @PeteThamel

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Sorsby is signed on impressive NIL deal with Texas Tech.

But losing out on his place at Texas Tech would be devastating, because Sorsby has a uniquely sweetheart of a deal with the southern university known as a NIL deal, which was against NCAA rules until recently.

ESPN explains, "'NIL' stands for 'name, image, and likeness.' It refers to a person's legal right to control how their image is used, including commercially. In college, student-athletes have long been prohibited from making deals to profit from their fame, so they forfeited their NIL rights by signing on with college sports teams."

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Brendan Sorsby will reportedly make $5 million in NIL money as Texas Tech's starting QB next season.



To put that number in perspective, Sheduer Sanders' 4-year rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns is for $4.6 million, TOTAL. 💰 pic.twitter.com/aADSpaR9zW — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) January 5, 2026 Source: X / @CSOonX