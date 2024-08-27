Home > Human Interest MLB Star Greg Swindell's Daughter Brenna Has Been Found After Being Reported Missing "Journey home starts soon." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Brenna Swindell

Over the weekend of Aug. 24, former baseball player Greg Swindell and his wife Sarah posted a plea for help on social media in finding their 29-year-old daughter, Brenna Swindell.

Brenna had been missing from Austin, Texas, since Aug. 22, and was said to potentially be in danger. Thankfully, Greg updated everyone to say she had been found and would be on her way home soon. Here's what we know about the situation.

Brenna Swindell was found alive and well, thankfully.

Greg tweeted out on Tuesday, Aug. 27, "She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process." He posted again later the day, writing, "Thanks for all the messages call and most of all PRAYERS. Journey home starts soon. Keep [prayer emoji]."

So what exactly happened to Brenna? The night she went missing, the mom of three had apparently been seen with her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly "has a warrant and is violent," according to Greg's original Facebook post about Brenna's disappearance.

🚨 Active warrant issued for #MorganGuidry, ex-boyfriend of missing person #BrennaSwindell, daughter of MLB star Greg Swindell. Charged with ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT (offense date 07/07/24). Justice must be served. #MissingPerson



Morgan Guidry’s father told… pic.twitter.com/qHskJoVSmt — 𝕏 🕵🏻‍♀️🦋L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦋🕵🏻‍♀️ 𝕏 (@iamlegacy23) August 27, 2024

Greg said in his Facebook post that Brenna had been driving a white Kia Carnival and that her cell phone had been turned off, but that the Kia had been spotted on 1-25 in Colorado the day after she went missing. Then, on Monday, Aug. 26, he tweeted out, "Idaho. BOLO," asking folks there to be on the lookout.

He also noted that Brenna had moved into a new apartment on Tues., Aug. 20, just two days before she went missing, but that they didn't know her apartment number, and that the apartment complex had been closed for the weekend, which meant they couldn't get any information yet.