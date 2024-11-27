Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Who Is Brent Bailey Married To? Here's the Relationship Scoop on Your Favorite Hallmark Hottie Brent Bailey may be one of the kings of the Hallmark romance movie, which is why people are so curious about his real life romantic life. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 27 2024, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, Simone Secci via Unsplash

You may not recognize his name, but if you've watched TV in the last 20 years, you probably recognize his face: Brent Bailey. The omnipresent actor has appeared in everything from commercials to mainstream television series and even has a starring role in multiple Hallmark movies.

He's dashing, he's charming, and he's the perfect lead romantic roles. But is he married in real life? Here's what we know about Brent's personal life, and the iconic holiday role that thrust the actor into the spotlight.

Is Brent Bailey married?

Brent is known for his romantic roles. Whether he's starring alongside breathtaking beauties in a romantic comedy, or writing and producing his own movie, he's elbows-deep in the world of romance. That's why it's understandable that many people have questions about his real-life romantic life.

On his social media, Brent has selfies with numerous breathtaking women and men. So is he married? It's hard to say because Brent keeps his personal life somewhat under wraps. Nearly all of his social media posts are related to his career. As far as the internet can tell, Brent is not married nor seriously connected with anyone at this time.

However, the 41-year-old made a unique name for himself in 2024 with a particular ad that may help him in an effort to no longer be single.

Brent makes the hot Target Santa something to see.

In 2024, Target released a series of Christmas ads that had people buzzing. They featured a svelte Santa Claus, who goes by the name Kris Kringle, or "Kris K," in the commercials. The first ad involves a shopper standing over the frozen turkey selection, speaking to someone on the phone with awe about the price deal on turkeys in the Target stores for the holidays. She exclaims, "I can't believe turkeys are just $0.79 a pound!"

Target employee Kris K, played by Brent Bailey, saunters over with his perfectly-coiffed white hair and beard, leans on the display, and says, "Let me guess, you don't believe in Santa either, do you?" He lowers his voice and rasps, "These turkey deals are the real deal."

The shopper asks the person on the phone, "Did you hear that? It was Santa Claus." A tickled Kris nods, as the woman adds to her phone companion, "And he's, like, weirdly hot." Target released several other ads focused on "hot Santa," with increasingly thirst-trappy angles, themes, and overall vibes. Apparently, the internet agrees wholeheartedly with the shopper's reaction to Kris.

