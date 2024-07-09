Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Brett Favre Has Cheered on His Daughters Every Step of the Way "There was a time when I thought football was the most important," Brett said. “Family is obviously the most important." By Sara Belcher Jul. 9 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Former quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Brett Favre has since hung up his football jersey, but he's got enough in his life to keep him going. "There was a time when I thought football was the most important," he famously told ESPN in 2004. “Family is obviously the most important. Football will be over at some point, the family goes on." For those who aren't familiar with the football player's family, let's break down who his two kids are — and where you might've seen them.

Brett Favre is a girl dad.

Before he first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1992, Brett and his wife, Deanna, welcomed their first daughter, Brittany. His younger daughter, Breleigh, joined the family in 1999, and the two girls have watched their father's consistent rise to fame through his time on the football field.

Source: Getty Images Tanya Callau, Alan Thicke, Breleigh Favre, Deanna Favre and Brett Favre

Throughout his long career, Brett has applauded and cheered for his daughters at every major milestone, using some of his own career celebrations as opportunities to boast about their success. When he was added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, he applauded Brittany's recent graduation from the Loyola Law program, recognizing her as an "extremely bright and beautiful young lady," per People.

“Believe me, I'm blessed. I'm an extremely blessed man," he said during the ceremony. "I look at my family, what a lucky man.” As Breleigh graduated high school and committed to the University of Southern Mississipi to play volleyball, Brett shared multiple photos on his Instagram of his daughter's move in day, applauding her for her drive and taking the next steps in her life. Breleigh later signed with the LSU Beach Volleyball program in 2022.

Brittany Favre participated in the competition show 'Claim to Fame.'

It's clear that both of Brett's daughters take after their father's competitive nature. While Breleigh has continued to play sports well into her adult years (and run half marathons with her dad in between), Brittany took her competitive streak along a different avenue. Though Brittany has had a successful career as a lawyer, she briefly dappled in competition shows, appearing on the first season of ABC's Claim to Fame.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts, Brittany was eliminated after incorrectly guessing fellow competitor Kai was related to Andrea Day. You think you know how you'll play until you get in there and you just, it's a free for all," she told Distractify in an interview. "I would say that my opponents were a lot more level-headed and cool-headed about it than me. I was kind of all over the place and scared and anxious."