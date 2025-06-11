Both of Brian Wilson's Siblings Were Beach Boys Members — Are They Still Alive? Brian passed away in June 2025 at the age of 82. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 11 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There aren’t too many people who don’t know who Brian Wilson is. The Beach Boys may not be credited with creating an entirely new music genre, but they definitely carved out a place in developing the "California Sound" — that laid-back, I’m-hanging-on-the-beach vibe that became timeless. It’s part of why Brian is so widely known and will continue to be, as the Beach Boys' music, and others like it, often find a way of coming back around.

Sadly, Brian passed away in early June 2025 at the age of 82, as confirmed by his children in a post shared on Instagram on June 11. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," they wrote. But Brian isn’t the first of the Beach Boys to leave this world. His two brothers, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson, were also co-founders and active members of the group. So, where are they today?

Brian Wilson had two siblings, both of whom were in The Beach Boys band.

Source: Mega

Brian Wilson was one of three boys born to Murray and Audrey Wilson. Brian was born first, making him the eldest, in 1942. His brother Dennis Wilson was then welcomed in 1944, and Carl Wilson in 1946. At around 19 years old, he, his brothers, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine formed the Beach Boys in 1961. Although all of them contributed to the vocals, Brian played bass, Dennis was on drums, Carl played lead guitar, Al handled rhythm guitar, and Mike was the main singer.

Their rise to fame was almost immediate after they released “Surfin’” the same year. It was slower than some of their later hits like "Surfin’ U.S.A.," which came out in 1963, but their sound was truly unique and uplifting, something that, once you started listening to, you couldn’t stop. But music wasn’t something the brothers just stumbled upon. It was something they were passionate about from a young age.

Just days before his death, Brian shared a throwback photo of him and his siblings, presumably in their teens, explaining how they used to sing in their room together when they were younger.

He wrote, “My brothers Carl and Dennis and I used to sing three-part harmony in our room when we were kids. Songs like “Come down, come down / From your ivory tower.” He added, “In My Room” was a song that I taught them to sing, and it really has the feel of what it was like in our room when we were kids.”

Where are Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson’s siblings now?

Both of Brian's siblings have died. Dennis, the middle sibling, passed away first in December 1983 at the age of 39. His death was ruled an "accidental drowning," per People.

Dennis had been out on a yacht and had been drinking before jumping into the water to “dive for unearthed treasures," the boat owner told People in 1984. "He was just being Dennis, entertaining everybody, being his lovable self, goofing around." But those around him at the time knew something was wrong when he didn’t surface after a dive, and his body was later recovered.