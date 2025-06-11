Beach Boys' Singer Brian Wilson Has Died at 82 — What Was the Cause of Death? Brian was the co-founder the 1960s rock band. By Niko Mann Published June 11 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @brianwilsonlive

Brian Wilson, the legendary singer and guitarist from the Beach Boys, died at the age of 82 on June 11. Brian co-founded the 1960s rock band in 1961, and they shot to fame with hits such as "Surfin’ U.S.A." and "California Girls." His family noted his death with a post on Instagram on July 11.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," read the post. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy." Brian's fans were upset to hear about the musician's death, as his music touched the lives of many people for decades. Fans are now wondering about his cause of death.

What was Brian Wilson's cause of death?

The exact cause of Brian Wilson's death is not yet known. However, he was reportedly diagnosed with dementia following the death of his wife, Melinda, in 2024, per ABC News. His late wife had been Brian's caretaker, as he was "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter." His family filed for a conservatorship and requested that LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers, his manager and publicist, serve as co-conservators.

Was Brian Wilson married?

Brian was married twice. His first wife was Marilyn Rovell, and the couple had two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, per People. Carnie and Wendy are also musicians and formed the group Wilson Phillips, along with Chynna Phillips. Brian later married Melinda, and the couple adopted Daria, Dakota Rose, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash.

Brian was born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, Calif. He later formed the Beach Boys with his siblings, Dennis and Carl, as well as his cousin, Mike Love, and his friend, Al Jardine. The group went on to have major success with their album, "Surfin' Safari." Their single "Good Vibrations" was also a huge hit, and Brian once said the album was a "very complex record" during a 2018 interview with People.

"We cut that in four studios," he said. "The verses at Gold Star, the bridge at Sunset Sound, the background music for the choruses at Western, and the vocals at Columbia. My brothers said, 'Brian, this is going to be a No. 1 record.' I said, 'I know!'" The musician later had mental health issues and became a recluse for a time in the 1970s. He had depression for years and self-medicated with alcohol and drugs before getting therapy.

"I've been through a great deal of mental anguish," he said. "I felt like a fat slob. It was very embarrassing. I used to go onstage, and it was scary. Now I'm getting used to it. I feel a little more confident in myself ... I had to learn to get off a lot of bad stuff." In the 1990s, he began playing music again and made another album, "Brian Wilson Presents Smile." He released "At My Piano" and "That's Why God Made the Radio" in 2012.

