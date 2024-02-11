Home > Viral News > Trending Bride Leaves Groom on Wedding Day After He Smashes Her Face in Cake as a ”Prank” By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 10 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET Source: Reddit | @constant-nebula-1982 by way of @choice_evidence1983

A woman who immediately left her new husband (they had been dating for 4 years) after he smashed her face into their wedding cake as a prank, despite her asking him several times before their ceremony not to do that, sparked a conversation on narcissists.

The drama began when OP wrote that in the lead up to their wedding with their soon-to-be-husband, she noticed he was watching a lot of videos and checking out photos online of brides being put in potentially humiliating situations: like embarrassing photos being put on display during the wedding reception for guests to see, or "pranking" the bride by smashing her face "into the [wedding] cake."

She told him immediately that she hoped he wasn't thinking of doing that kind of stuff with her during their wedding ceremony and she wasn't into the idea, but he laughed it off and said he wouldn't.

Normally one would think that that would be the end of that, right? However, she began to get the sense that this wasn't the case as she "kept catching him making strange arrangements with his friends," and thought it was strange "he suddenly wanted to choose the wedding photographer and the cake."

She says that she reminded him again she would leave him if he were to do something like that on the day of their wedding and then, fast forward to the ceremony. Everything is going along swimmingly, and then it's time for her and her hubby to cut the cake with the photographer waiting in front of them to take the perfect shot.

As she started to place her knife in the cake to make the "first cut," she felt a hand at her back that pushed her face first into the dessert: "The whole room watched as I made the first cut and the photographer stood in front of us with camera in hand. Suddenly I felt a hand on the back of my head pushing me face first into the cake. Not only my make-up but the whole wedding dress was ruined and the whole room laughed, my husband the loudest."

Jake, her husband, said that the picture their photographer took of him smashing her face into the cake was their official wedding photograph, which is right around the time she stormed out of the hall and headed to the bathroom, humiliated, distraught, and crying at what her husband just put her through, despite her telling him several times it was a bad idea.

Outside, she heard Jake's brother, Frank, who was usually a mild-mannered man, furiously laying into him for his behavior and demanding he apologize to her: "Jake apologized again and then Frank led us back into the hall which was suddenly very quiet and most of our families looked down at the floor a little embarrassed. the festivities were cut short and i was taken home by frank because i was too angry with my husband and i didn't want to see him. during the ride, Fran apologized for blowing up like that. he explained that my husband was horrible even back when he was a brother and used every special occasion to humiliate Frank."

So it seemed that after the "gag" OP was left with the realization that she wasn't entirely sure of the person she was marrying, and she asked Frank, point blank, if he thought it would be out of pocket for her to divorce him because of the prank, to which he replied that no, he didn't think it would be wrong of her to do so at all.

So, she decided to do just that. Frank gave her his phone number stating that if she needed any help collecting her belongings that he could help facilitate. But making the break after the wedding wasn't exactly easy: she says that she faced tremendous pressure from bother Jake's family and her own to stay married to him.

OP explained why this couldn't be the case: "i decided to separate from him and file for divorce and informed jake and my family about it. Jake just told me not to do that because it was just a harmless prank. I was spammed by both his family and mine that it would be ridiculous to end our marriage over this. but i see it differently. if he does something like this to me despite multiple requests not to do it even after promising he wouldn't do it then i can't trust him. no matter what he promises me. i have to assume that the opposite can and will happen. and that he doesn't care at all how i feel about his decisions. this situation can be projected onto so many much worse situations where it would be important for me to be able to trust him."

She then updated other Redditors on the story, writing that when she did go to pick up her stuff from the apartment she formerly shared with Jake that he tried to talk her into staying and that he and Frank got into a heated argument that culminated in his smashing a door — and even went so far as to accuse his brother of attempting to "poison" the relationship so he could date his wife.

Numerous commenters thought that Frank was only helping OP out because he wanted to date her and folks asked if the two of them had a thing for each other...however OP revealed that she ended up asking Frank out after the whole debacle but he "rejected" the advance stating that he was already seeing someone.

For OP, this was a best case scenario: "But honestly I'm also kinda glad this was his answer because it means he didn't just help me because there was a malicious intend behind it but more because he is simply a good person. Regardless I told him about my post here and Frank told me he read many of your comments. He said he liked your comments and that you made his day. I thought you might wanna know this. This is probably the first and last update of this. I just want to get this behind me and look forward," she wrote.

