How Does Bryan Johnson Afford His Intense Medical Makeovers? He Owes It All to His Net Worth

By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 30 2024, 2:26 p.m. ET

The prospect of aging is scary for everyone, but one man is trying to stave off the inevitable for as long as possible. Bryan Johnson would probably be yet another blip on the wealthy people radar if it wasn't for his controversial anti-aging techniques. The entrepreneur catapulted into the zeitgeist after he revealed the details of something Johnson calls Project Blueprint.

For an alarming amount of money, you too can try to extend your life beyond a reasonable amount of time. And while he's certainly not the first person to go to wild lengths to possibly live forever, Johnson's methods are certainly the most extreme. In order to accomplish his goal, Johnson spends a ton of money on various treatments. How is he able to pull this off? Let's get into his net worth.



Bryan Johnson's net worth would make us want to live forever, too!

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Johnson's net worth is roughly $400 million, most of which comes from the online payment company he founded in 2007. According to Fortune, six years later Braintree was "processing $12 billion a year in payments from clients including Uber, Airbnb, and OpenTable." In 2013, PayPal paid $800 million for Braintree which freed Johnson up for other pursuits.

Bryan Johnson Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist Net worth: $400 million Bryan Johnson is an American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, writer, and author. He is the founder of Braintree and Kernel and is also known for his controversial Project Blueprint, which aims to extend people's lives. Birth date: Aug. 22, 1977 Birth place: Provo, Utah Birth name: Bryan Johnson Father: Richard Johnson Marriages: One, divorced Children: 3 (Talmadge Johnson and two others) Education: BA in International Studies from Brigham Young University in 2003 and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2007

In October 2014, Johnson announced he was investing $100 million into startups working on unconventional projects. By that time, he had already invested $15 million in seven startups, one of which was trying to mine asteroids for precious metals. "I invest in entrepreneurs who understand generally where the world is going, the enormous power of their tools, and the enormous stakes that we have," he told the outlet.

Two years later Johnson was back in the entrepreneur saddle when he founded Kernel in 2016. Per Bloomberg, this tech startup aimed to "transform brain science from an esoteric art to a big business." Six must be the magic number for Johnson because in six short years, he was introducing the world to a revolutionary helmet that was able to see and record brain activity. This enabled scientists to analyze neurons so they could see how the brain works.