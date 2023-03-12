Home > News Source: YouTube Where Is the University of Idaho Killings Suspect Bryan Kohberger Now? By Emma Saletta Mar. 12 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Following the tragic events of November 13, 2022, a murder investigation is underway for what the Idaho Statesman and other news outlets call the "University of Idaho killings." Police arrested doctoral student Bryan Kohberger just over a month later for the crime, and has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court on June 26, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse for a preliminary probable cause hearing. Meanwhile, even as important facts have been discussed, the Independent confirmed a gag order bans anyone associated with the case from sharing new information about the investigation or Kohberger himself. However, that does not stop people from wanting to know where Kohberger is now.

Bryan Kohberger has been in jail since being arrested for the University of Idaho killings.

After being charged with a crime, many murder suspects are held in jail without bail. Thankfully, Kohberger is no different. The New York Post confirmed that he is being held at the Latah County Jail, which is located in Moscow, Idaho. He will likely remain incarcerated there during his trial, and possibly be transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction once a verdict is reached.

The Idaho Department of Correction confirmed that it houses 8,000 incarcerated individuals in nine state-owned prisons. As of this publication, we don't know where Kohberger would be housed if he were found guilty of slaying Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Several television specials have described Bryan Kohberger in more detail before and after the University of Idaho killings.

Was the person who killed 4 college students in Moscow, Idaho influenced by another murderer? #TONIGHT on ID, explore the connection between BTK and the suspect in the #IdahoCollegeMurders. 10/9c on ID & streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/lXpDGvUR5H — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) March 12, 2023

Kohberger has been the subject of many people's minds since the murders of the University of Idaho students. Television programs such as Dateline and 20/20 have covered the case. Investigation Discovery is the latest network that plans to air a special discussing Kohberger and the University of Idaho killings. Titled The Idaho College Murders, it is set to premiere on March 12, 2023

Unlike Dateline and 20/20, The Idaho College Murders will talk more about the evidence that has arisen since the suspect was charged with the crimes. It will also explore theories around the crimes and legal proceedings. Due to the controversy surrounding the gag order, it is likely that will be brought up in the special. We will also hear about purported similarities between Kohberger and another infamous killer, BTK.