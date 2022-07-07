NHL Veteran and Scout Bryan Marchment Has Passed Away at 53
Former NHL defenseman turned San Jose Sharks scout, Bryan Marchment, has passed away.
He was just 53 years old.
Bryan, who was known and respected for his 17-year career with teams including the Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, and Calgary Flames, died on July 6, 2022.
Fans have taken to social media to share touching tributes and reflect on his talent. But, what was Bryan Marchment’s cause of death? Here's what we know.
What was Bryan Marchment’s cause of death?
Prayers up! According to AP News, Bryan’s cause of death has not been revealed to the public at this time. The 53-year-old’s death was confirmed to the outlet by Bryan’s agent, Rick Curran.
At the time of his death, Bryan was in Montreal for a scouting trip on behalf of the Sharks at the NHL Draft.
It’s likely that the Marchment family may be awaiting results of an autopsy before revealing Bryan’s cause of death. On the flip side, Bryan’s passing may strictly be kept within the family.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Kim; son, Mason; and daughter, Logan. Mason is also in the NHL as a forward for the Florida Panthers.
Fans and NHL representatives have spoken out following Bryan Marchment’s passing.
Following reports of Bryan’s death, many NHL fans and league representatives have taken to social media to remember the talented athlete.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Marchment. A Scarborough native, Bryan spent 19 seasons in the NHL, including one with his hometown Leafs in ‘03-‘04. He was beloved in our hockey community by all that knew him. Our hearts go out to his entire family,” the Toronto Maple Leafs organization tweeted.
Mike Grier, the newly minted San Jose Sharks general manager, also shared a statement about Byan’s sudden passing.
“It’s a sad day for me personally, a very sad day for our organization,” Mike Grier said, per AP News. “He meant a lot to a lot of people in our organization, our players, our staff —anyone who knew Brian, the type of man he was. He was just an honest, down-to-earth, loving person who just cared about everyone. He had time for everyone in the building. Anyone he came across, he had time for.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Bryan Marchment at this time.