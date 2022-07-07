NHL Veteran and Scout Bryan Marchment Has Passed Away at 53

At the time of his death, Bryan was in Montreal for a scouting trip on behalf of the Sharks at the NHL Draft.

It’s likely that the Marchment family may be awaiting results of an autopsy before revealing Bryan’s cause of death. On the flip side, Bryan’s passing may strictly be kept within the family.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Kim; son, Mason; and daughter, Logan. Mason is also in the NHL as a forward for the Florida Panthers.