Tony Siragusa Just Passed Away –– Who Is His Wife? Did He Have Any Kids? Here's What We Know

Before Tony passed away, he was married to a woman named Kathy Siragusa. According to The Focus, Tony and Kathy tied the knot on April 22, 1995.

Their marriage lasted for 27 years, right up until his death. Throughout the course of their relationship, Kathy and Tony enjoyed going on vacations together. Some of those destinations include Europe and Jamaica. Based on their social media presence, it seemed that the couple was happy and very much in love.