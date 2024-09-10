Home > FYI NYFW Models and Celebrities Flood Bstro 38 At Exclusive Launch Party of Speakeasy Lounge @38 The grand opening of @38 drew over 300 guests, including influencers, fashion insiders, and celebrities. By Reese Watson Published Sept. 10 2024, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Bstro 38

Bstro 38, already a darling of New York City’s dining scene, solidified its status as a top hospitality hotspot in midtown Manhattan with a spectacular New York Fashion Week (NYFW) party that marked the grand opening of its exclusive upstairs speakeasy lounge, @38. The event was a resounding success, drawing over 300 guests, including influencers, fashion insiders, and celebrities, who flocked to experience the new venue.

Also in attendance was Nik Richie with NÜR founder and CEO Nilofer Amerzada, whose location on Lafayette Street in New York City has been getting national attention throughout NYFW.

The NYFW party at Bstro 38 wasn’t just a celebration; it was a statement. As one of the most anticipated events of the week, the party featured an elegant red carpet entrance, setting the tone for a night of glitz, glamour, and top-tier hospitality. The speakeasy lounge @38, nestled on the second floor of the restaurant, quickly became the evening’s highlight, with its intimate yet vibrant atmosphere capturing the spirit of old New York with a modern twist.

Source: Bstro 38

Following the grand opening, @38 has been hosting soft openings throughout the week, consistently drawing large crowds eager to be among the first to experience what is already being hailed as the hottest new speakeasy in town. The lounge’s unique blend of vintage charm and contemporary sophistication has made it an instant favorite among Manhattan’s elite, further enhancing Bstro 38’s reputation as a must-visit destination in the city.

The restaurant recently received the prestigious Open Table Diners’ Choice Award, a testament to its outstanding service and exceptional cuisine. Voted on by diners across New York City, this award underscores Bstro 38's commitment to providing an unparalleled dining experience that resonates with both locals and visitors alike.

Source: Bstro 38

The accolades and high-profile events have cemented Bstro 38’s position as a leader in the hospitality scene, offering more than just a meal, but an entire lifestyle experience. The success of the NYFW party and the buzz surrounding the launch of @38 are just the latest milestones in what has been a meteoric rise for the restaurant. With its combination of chic dining, exclusive events, and now the addition of a speakeasy lounge, Bstro 38 continues to set the standard for hospitality in midtown Manhattan.

Source: Bstro 38

As Bstro 38 and @38 continue to welcome large crowds and host high-profile events, the restaurant’s influence in New York City's hospitality and nightlife scenes shows no signs of slowing down. Whether it's dining in the award-winning restaurant or sipping cocktails in the swanky new lounge, Bstro 38 offers a quintessential New York experience that’s as stylish as it is sophisticated.