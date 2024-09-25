Home > FYI Celebrity Hotspot Bstro 38 Wins OpenTable's Top Diner’s Choice Restaurant In NYC Bstro 38 has firmly established itself as one of the crown jewels of Manhattan’s culinary scene. By Reese Watson Published Sept. 25 2024, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Bstro 38

Bstro 38, the chic and modern bistro located on 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, has officially been named OpenTable’s Top Diner’s Choice for New York City, cementing its status as a culinary jewel in the heart of the city. With a consistent 5-star rating from satisfied customers, Bstro 38 has captured the hearts — and appetites — of food lovers, securing its spot as a go-to dining destination in the city that never sleeps.

Article continues below advertisement

Nestled between the bustling streets of Midtown, Bstro 38 offers an intimate yet vibrant dining experience that draws patrons from all over the city. From its elegantly modern décor to its meticulously crafted menu, Bstro 38 has quickly become a standout in New York’s competitive restaurant scene. The establishment is known for its blend of creative New American cuisine with global influences, serving dishes that delight both the eyes and the palate.

OpenTable's Diner's Choice award is no small feat, as it reflects consistent praise from real customers who rave about the restaurant's food quality, service, and ambiance. Bstro 38’s commitment to excellence in every aspect of the dining experience has earned it glowing reviews, with diners praising everything from its carefully curated seasonal menu to its attentive and personable service.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bstro 38

Customer-Favorite Dishes

What sets Bstro 38 apart is its dedication to elevating traditional bistro fare with an innovative twist. Signature dishes like the Truffle Mushroom Risotto and Seared Duck Breast with Blackberry Jus have become fan favorites, and the chef’s use of locally sourced ingredients ensures that every dish is fresh, flavorful, and artfully presented.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrons also rave about the restaurant’s desserts, with the Salted Caramel Tart and Dark Chocolate Mousse often stealing the show. Paired with a carefully selected wine list and artisanal cocktails, every meal at Bstro 38 is an experience to be savored.

Source: Bstro 38

Article continues below advertisement

Introducing @38: A Speakeasy Above the Bstro 38

As Bstro 38 continues to captivate diners, the team has unveiled an exciting new addition to its offerings: @38, a hidden speakeasy located upstairs. This secretive, exclusive lounge is a nod to New York City’s rich Prohibition-era history and offers guests a unique, after-hours escape. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, @38 has quickly become the city’s latest hot spot for those in the know.

Designed to transport patrons back in time, @38 features dim lighting, plush velvet seating, and a sleek, vintage-inspired aesthetic. The speakeasy offers a menu of handcrafted cocktails as intriguing as the space itself, including signature drinks like the Dirty 8 Martini and the Uncle's Old Fashioned. The bartenders, known for their expertise in mixology, elevate the cocktail experience with bold flavors and creative presentations.

Article continues below advertisement

For those lucky enough to discover this hidden gem, @38 provides the perfect post-dinner escape or late-night haunt, embodying the sophisticated yet secretive allure that New York nightlife is famous for. It’s a space where patrons can enjoy intimate conversations, live jazz performances, and expertly crafted drinks in a cozy, exclusive environment.

Source: Bstro 38

Article continues below advertisement

Capturing the Heart of New York City

“Being named OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice in a city as competitive as New York is an incredible honor,” said the team behind Bstro 38. “We’ve worked hard to create a space where people can feel at home, where every meal feels special, and where there’s always something new to discover. With the launch of @38, we’re excited to offer our guests an even more immersive experience that blends great food, great drinks, and great company.”

As word spreads about both Bstro 38 and @38, reservations have become highly sought after, and it’s clear that this Midtown bistro is now a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re stopping by for a romantic dinner, a celebratory meal, or a nightcap at @38, Bstro 38 offers a truly unforgettable experience.