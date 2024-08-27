Home > Human Interest Butch Wilmore's Family Is Making the Best of the Situation "He just takes it knowing the Lord's in control and that since the Lord's in control of it, that he's content where he is." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 27 2024, 5:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The breakdown of the Boeing Starliner capsule meant to take two astronauts on an eight-day test mission has turned a week-long excursion into one without a definite return date. The Starliner experienced thruster failures and helium leaks after taking off, resulting in the capsule's emergency docking at the International Space Station. Now, it's not entirely clear when astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be coming home.

For most families, this would be an emergency situation, but it seems Butch's family is taking the news pretty well. Despite the thousands of miles between them, Butch still makes the time to be in touch with his family as the timeline of his return is still ironed out. Being married to an astronaut, Deanna Wilmore has learned to roll with the punches.

Butch Wilmore has been married to his wife, Deanna, for years.

The Tennesee native met his wife, Deanna, in their home state. Butch was born and raised in Mt. Juliet, while Deanna was born in Helenwood. His undergraduate degree and master of science in electrical engineering are from Tennessee Technological University, while his master of science in aviation systems is from the University of Tennessee. It's not entirely clear how long they've been together, but Deanna is incredibly supportive of her husband's career as an astronaut.

Though the timeline for his current trip has now been unexpectedly extended, in an interview with Knoxville, Tenn. station WVLT, Deanna seemed unconcerned about the time he would be away. "You know, we sort of don’t expect him until February," she told the TV station in a remote interview, per E! News. "February or March."

"He just takes it knowing the Lord's in control and that since the Lord's in control of it, that he's content where he is," she continued. "You just sort of have to roll with it and expect the unexpected." Though this is an unexpected twist for their initially short space trip, NASA's chief astronaut Joe Acaba made a statement assuring that the company has the preparations to accommodate their extended stay.

"If Butch and Suni do not come home on Starliner and they are kept aboard the station, they will have about eight months on orbit," Joe said, per the outlet. "We have done multiple successful, long duration missions, even up to a year."

Butch still makes time to FaceTime his kids while in space.

Deanna and Butch share two daughters: Daryn, who's 19, and Logan, who's 16. Though he may be away from home for longer than intended, he still finds ways to connect with his children from the ISS. According to the outlet, Butch still FaceTimes his daughters regularly, showing them the view from outer space.