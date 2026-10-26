BuzzFlow.ai Signs Art of Play to Repair Online Reputation Following Kelly Clarkson's $15,000 Bird Controversy By Reese Watson Updated Oct. 26 2026, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Buzzflow

The Brooklyn art store has officially partnered with the AI-powered reputation management company after a viral celebrity dispute sparked negative reviews and national headlines. A $15,000 bird, a Grammy-winning superstar, and a Brooklyn art store have become the center of an unexpected controversy. Now, Art of Play is taking action to protect its reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

BuzzFlow.ai has officially signed Art of Play, the Brooklyn business at the center of Kelly Clarkson's viral bird controversy, to help address suspicious online reviews, restore consumer confidence and protect the store's reputation following weeks of national attention. The agreement comes after the store faced online backlash stemming from Clarkson's public criticism over a $15,000 bird artwork named Molly. The disagreement quickly became a widely discussed celebrity story, raising concerns about the power of social media and the impact that negative online attention can have on a small business.

For BuzzFlow co-founder Brandon, the controversy represents a growing problem facing businesses across the country: people who have never visited a store can potentially damage its reputation with a single negative review." One celebrity post can reach millions overnight, while a small business may have spent decades earning trust one customer at a time," Brandon explained. "That's an enormous imbalance, and the consequences can be serious even when the whole thing is a misunderstanding."

Article continues below advertisement

From TMZ Attention to a Signed Agreement

BuzzFlow's involvement began when Brandon posted an Instagram video offering Art of Play free assistance with its online reputation following the backlash. After TMZ mentioned the video, Brandon decided to visit the store personally with his brother Stan, BuzzFlow's co-founder and CFO. The two wanted to meet the owners, hear their side of the story, and see the business for themselves. What they found was a packed store filled with curious visitors.

"The place was packed! Everyone seemed to be asking about Kelly Clarkson or checking out Molly, the infamous bird," Brandon recalled. "But what really impressed me was how cool the store itself was. Stan even ended up buying a piece of art while we were there."Brandon said meeting Art of Play's three owners made an even bigger impression." They were just really good people. Very humble, very cool, and unbelievably grateful that we wanted to help," he said. "They thanked us over and over and told us they'd take all the help they could get, which really stuck with me." That visit ultimately led to a signed agreement between Art of Play and BuzzFlow.ai.

Article continues below advertisement

BuzzFlow Takes on the Negative Reviews

With the partnership official, BuzzFlow is moving forward with a reputation management strategy designed to address suspicious online activity and help Art of Play regain control of its public image. The company will focus on identifying reviews that may violate Google and Yelp policies, responding professionally to legitimate customer feedback, and strengthening the store's online presence. "When a business suddenly gets flooded with one-star reviews right after a viral story, that's an immediate red flag," Brandon explained. "We look at the timing, the language, and whether the review describes a real customer experience."

Source: Buzzflow

Article continues below advertisement

According to Brandon, BuzzFlow has successfully helped other businesses challenge numerous Google reviews that violated platform policies. However, he emphasizes that reputation management isn't about eliminating legitimate criticism."You don't build a great reputation by pretending every unhappy customer is wrong," he said. BuzzFlow uses artificial intelligence to streamline review responses, monitor customer feedback and support social media content, while human specialists oversee the strategy.

"This is exactly why we built BuzzFlow," Brandon said. "AI allows us to handle things like review responses and social media content much more efficiently, but our social media experts are still the ones guiding the strategy."

Article continues below advertisement

Could Kelly Clarkson's Controversy Cost Art of Play Thousands?

While the dispute has generated widespread publicity, Brandon warns that the financial consequences of online review bombing can be substantial. Even a temporary decline in a company's online rating can influence whether potential customers decide to visit." A drop from 4.8 stars to 3.5 can change a customer's decision before they ever call or visit," Brandon explained.

For example, a business generating $100,000 in monthly revenue that experiences a 10% decline could lose $10,000 per month, or $120,000 annually if the decline continues. Brandon stresses that these are hypothetical figures and not an estimate of Art of Play's actual financial losses.The less visible consequences can be even more troubling." The biggest hidden cost is the customer you never knew you lost," he said. "They see something negative online, choose a competitor, and never tell you why."

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond lost purchases, a damaged reputation can potentially affect event bookings, customer loyalty, employee recruitment and future business opportunities. Brandon believes the greatest danger is allowing a temporary controversy to become a permanent part of a company's online identity." The headlines might disappear in a week, but the search results can follow you for years," he warned.Is the Controversy Actually Helping Art of Play? Despite the backlash, the attention surrounding Molly has also introduced Art of Play to an entirely new audience.

During Brandon's visit, the store was crowded with people interested in seeing the now-famous bird and learning more about the controversy. But whether that curiosity translates into increased sales remains unknown." The store was packed when I visited, and Stan even bought a piece of art, but I haven't seen their sales numbers so I can't say business has increased," Brandon explained. He believes the opportunity now is to turn the publicity into long-term customer relationships." Going viral gets people's attention. Building a successful business gives them a reason to come back."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Buzzflow

As part of its work, BuzzFlow plans to shift attention toward Art of Play's artwork, magic shows, events and unique customer experience.Rather than continuing to focus on the celebrity dispute, the company wants potential customers to discover what makes the Brooklyn store special." Don't let this one story become the only thing people know about your business," Brandon said.

Article continues below advertisement

BuzzFlow's Brandon Doesn't Blame Kelly Clarkson

Despite signing on to help Art of Play, Brandon isn't interested in turning the controversy into a battle against Clarkson. In fact, he believes the entire situation may have been an unfortunate misunderstanding that escalated because of the singer's enormous public platform." I wouldn't call Kelly petty. I think two sides had a misunderstanding and the whole thing got blown out of proportion because of how famous she is," he said. "I'd much rather see everyone come together than keep pointing fingers."

Brandon also hopes the two sides can eventually resolve their differences."I pride myself on being a good judge of character, and after meeting and now working with the Art of Play owners, I genuinely believe with all my heart that they're good people," he said. "I think this was a misunderstanding that got blown way out of proportion, and I'd love to see Kelly and the owners come together and end it positively." He believes a reconciliation could be far more powerful than another round of negative headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

"Imagine if a $15,000 bird became a reminder that people can still show each other kindness and understanding in such a divided world." A Fresh Start for Art of PlayWith BuzzFlow.ai now officially working with Art of Play, the focus is shifting from the controversy to the future.The company plans to help the store address potentially policy-violating reviews, strengthen its digital presence and encourage prospective customers to judge the business through genuine experiences rather than viral headlines.

For Brandon, the partnership has become personal. "I want people to know that behind all these headlines are three genuinely good people who've built something really special," he said. "Stan and I went there, met them, and had an amazing experience. I hope people visit and see for themselves what Art of Play is really about."