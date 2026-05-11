'Comics Unleashed' Host Byron Allen Is Married to a Fellow Industry Professional Byron became a father for the first time four months after his 47th birthday. By Ivy Griffith Published May 11 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert already know the sad reality: the show is coming to an end on May 21. After being embroiled in political controversy over comments made on the show, CBS opted not to continue the long-running show, sending the snarky comedian packing. In its place will run two back-to-back episodes of Comics Unleashed, hosted by comedian Byron Allen.

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But what do we know about Byron? For one, we know he's married to a woman who also happens to be an industry professional. Here's what we know about his marriage and the kids they share.

Source: MEGA

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Byron Allen is married, and they share a love for the industry.

Byron met his wife, Jennifer Lucas, around 2001. According to her IMDb, they got engaged in early 2007, probably in January or February. They tied the knot Sept. 1, 2026.

According to Hindustan Times, Jennifer's first major job was as a writer for TV was the series Designers Fashions & Runways, which was released in 2004, and which earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lifestyle Program in 2012. Byron and Jennifer co-produced Cars.TV together in 2017.

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Jennifer's IMDb lists her as an executive producer on an upcoming James Baldwin biopic, which the site describes as a film which, "Delves into the life of the renowned 20th-century African American writer, exploring his literary works, sexuality, and fight against racial prejudice."

Source: MEGA

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Does Byron Allen have kids?

Jennifer and Byron are often considered a Hollywood power couple. And together, they have created some extraordinary things, including their three children. Their first daughter, Chloe Ava, was born Aug. 22, 2008. She was joined by little sister, Olivia Rose, on April 7, 2010. And they welcomed baby brother Lucas Byron on Dec. 11, 2012.

Byron became a father for the first time four months after his 47th birthday, according to his IMDb. But when he was just barely out of childhood himself, 18-year-old Byron had the impressive distinction of becoming the youngest comedian to ever appear on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.

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Some fans have mixed feelings about Byron taking over Stephen Colbert's spot, but Stephen supports the move entirely. Stephen told The Hollywood Reporter, "God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating. You know his history with Carson?" He added, "Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning, and I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn't it be lovely if you could drop Mr. Carson a note?'"

Source: MEGA