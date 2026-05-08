Byron Allen's Politics: What the Media Mogul Has Said Publicly Byron Allen has publicly discussed Donald Trump, voter turnout, race, and political representation for years. By Amy Coleman Published May 8 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Media mogul Byron Allen is best known for building one of the country’s largest media companies, but he has also made headlines over the years for speaking openly about politics, race, and voter engagement. Unlike many media executives who avoid political commentary publicly, he has repeatedly shared direct opinions during interviews about elections, representation, and national political rhetoric.

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Interest in Byron Allen’s politics increased again after CBS announced in 2026 that Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show would be replaced by Byron’s Comics Unleashed. According to USA Today, Stephen later revealed that he sent Byron a congratulatory note following the announcement. The news immediately sparked conversation online, with many viewers wondering about his politics and media influence. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Byron Allen's politics includes strong criticism of Donald Trump.

Byron is the CEO of Allen Media Group. This media company owns almost a dozen cable networks and about another dozen local TV stations, and produces more than 60 syndicated TV shows. In an interview published by Allen Media Group, Byron openly criticized President Donald Trump. “President Trump is completely wrong,” he said. “What he’s not understanding is that he’s nothing more than temporary hired help. He works for the American people. He answers to us, we don’t answer to him.”

According to Yahoo Finance, Byron discussed the impact voter turnout can have on elections. “The Black vote is the most powerful vote because the white vote is usually split 50/50. And the Black vote comes along. And it’s the deciding vote,” he said. He continued, “We have some big issues in the Black community. And we can’t address those issues unless we lean in and we vote. And we donate. And in doing so also be very clear that we’re holding these politicians accountable.”

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Byron’s business background shapes many of his political comments. Unlike traditional political commentators, he often approaches political issues from the perspective of a businessman and media owner. Over the years, he has frequently discussed economic access, ownership opportunities, and representation within the television and media industries. Those themes regularly overlap with his political commentary, especially when discussing systemic inequality and influence within major institutions.

David Letterman weighs in on CBS replacing "The Late Show" after 33 years with Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed" after Stephen Colbert's last episode in May:



“They don’t want to spend any money, so they’re going to make money. They charge Byron Allen some reasonable price. He… pic.twitter.com/2jJAr4TIjT — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2026 Source: X/@Variety

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A CBS announcement brought renewed attention to Byron’s public statements.

According to the LA Times, CBS announced that Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask would take The Late Show's previous time slot after being canceled in 2025. Byron is leasing the time slot from CBS and covering the production costs The transition drew attention partly because Byron is one of the most influential media executives in the country, with business interests spanning television networks, local stations, and entertainment production.