Donald Trump’s Face Is Landing on Passports and It’s Got People Talking The new passport edition features Trump’s image with gold details, but works just like any regular U.S. document. By Darrell Marrow Published April 29 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you haven’t gotten enough of President Donald Trump’s face, buckle up — it is heading to an official document. Trump’s image is set to appear inside a U.S. passport, and yes, this is a real government-issued document. The U.S. State Department confirmed it is preparing a limited release of commemorative passports to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Now, folks are asking if the Trump passport works like a traditional one.

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Source: Mega

What is the Donald Trump passport?

The special design features Trump’s image inside the passport book. According to the AP, this move would make him the first living president to appear in a U.S. passport. “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said. “These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. passport the most secure documents in the world.”

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The commemorative passport includes Trump’s picture on an interior page, along with a gold version of his signature. The cover gets a patriotic update, with “United States of America” in bold gold print at the top and “Passport” at the bottom. The back cover features a small gold American flag with the number 250 circled by stars.

How does the Trump passport work?

The Trump passport works the same way as a regular U.S. passport. It proves U.S. citizenship and identity, and travelers can use it for international travel. The State Department says the commemorative version will keep standard passport security features, so the redesign appears to be mostly visual. Plus, the commemorative Trump passport will not carry an extra design fee, according to CBS News.

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Applicants will still pay the normal passport fees. For adults 16 and older applying for a first-time passport book, the State Department lists a $130 application fee plus a $35 acceptance fee. A passport card costs $30 plus the $35 fee. A passport book and card together cost $160 plus the $35 fee.

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The limited-edition passport will reportedly become the default option for people applying in person at the Washington Passport Agency once it becomes available. The agency says that between 25,000 and 30,000 of the new passports will be available to applicants there shortly before July 4. However, people who want the standard passport design can still get one by applying online or outside Washington.

Trump would be the first living president featured inside a U.S. passport, according to the AP. Current U.S. passports already include presidential imagery, but only through a Mount Rushmore spread featuring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.