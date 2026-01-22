Donald Trump's So-Called Board of Peace Sounds Like a Real Piece of Work For the low low fee of $1 billion you can join the Board of Peace. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 22 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In what feels like his most Lex Luthor move yet, President Donald Trump is assembling something he calls a Board of Peace, and boy, do we have questions. Despite its name, we can't help but feel like this particular organization will be something akin to the Injustice Society or the Court of Owls. This has the potential to be downright villainous.

The president first mentioned the Board of Peace in October 2025, per CBS News. Three months later, he revisited it in a post to Truth Social dated Jan. 15, 2026. "The members of the board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled at any time, any place," he wrote. So, what exactly is Trump's Board of Peace, and how does one join? Here's what we know.

What's the deal with Donald Trump's Board of Peace?

The day after Trump dropped the Board of Peace post on Truth Social, the White House released a statement on the president's plan to end the Gaza conflict. His plan is a "20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region," that includes the Board of Peace. First, we have to back things up a bit.

In November 2025, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2803, which formally endorsed Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, per the Chatham House. The resolution enthusiastically welcomed the establishment of Trump's Board of Peace, which will be chaired by the president. The executive board includes Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Sir Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabrial.

While the Board of Peace was initially created to help stabilize Gaza, its function has since expanded to include any area of the world that is in conflict. Per its charter, the Board of Peace will "restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace" to those areas. According to the Charter, the Board of Peace will follow international law while undertaking peace-building functions.

How do you become a member of the Board of Peace?

If you're wondering if the Board of Peace will have membership dues like Mar-a-Lago does, wonder no more. A potential Member State has to be invited by the Chairman. As a reminder, the Chairman is Donald Trump. The Member State will be represented by the head of its state or government. For example, if France were invited, then President Emmanuel Macron would serve on the board.

Each Member State will be permitted to serve a term of no more than three years, unless they fork over $1 billion in cash within their first year. Each Member State can quit at any time. The Chairman can also remove a Member State, but that is "subject to a veto by a two-thirds majority of Member States."