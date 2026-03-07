Cadence McBride: How I Refused to Stay at the Back of the Room The lead dancer turned feeling behind into fuel, then kept raising the stakes from Edmonton to Vancouver to Boston. By Distractify Staff Published March 6 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Martine Martell Dance Photography

Cadence McBride grew up in Ponoka, Alberta. It is the kind of small-town place where you learn to work with what you have. You do not get handed a shortcut. You also do not get to hide behind excuses for long.

Article continues below advertisement

McBride did not start out surrounded by elite training rooms or industry connections. She trained where she was. She loved dance enough to keep going anyway. “I wanted to see where my passion could take me,” she says. “I knew it was bigger than where I started.”

That mindset mattered later, when she made her first major leap. McBride moved by herself to Edmonton to push her training further. The shift hit hard. The rooms felt sharper. The dancers looked more prepared. The confidence in the space sounded louder than anything she had known. “That was the first time I felt behind,” she says. “I felt like I was less than the dancers around me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sergio Lopez

Some dancers experience that gap and shrink. McBride decided to climb. “I was clearly lacking the professional training they had,” she says. “So I made it my job to move from the bottom of that room to the top.”

Article continues below advertisement

She built that climb through auditions, scholarship wins, and performances that kept forcing her into bigger spaces. One early highlight came through the Canadian Winter Games, where she danced on-stage for Brett Kissel. The opportunity itself required an audition. McBride treats that as part of the point. The job was to show up ready.

She also took on work that carried weight beyond the stage. McBride was a lead dancer in a Thriller production that raised $20,000 for the Red Deer hospital. It is the kind of performance that asks for stamina and focus, then adds a second layer of meaning. “When you know the outcome matters to real people, you dance with a different kind of intention,” she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Recognition followed. McBride won an Outstanding Soloist award in 2018. Scholarships came next, including a Dancerpalooza scholarship through Break the Floor Productions at Nuvo Calgary for jazz and contemporary, then another Dancerpalooza scholarship through Jump Vegas in 2022 for hip hop. She also received a Terpsichore dance convention scholarship in 2022 in Edmonton. Each one placed her in a new tier of expectation. “A scholarship is not a finish line,” she says. “It is a receipt that says you belong, and now you have to keep proving it.”

The proving continued when she moved herself again, this time to Vancouver. McBride auditioned for Harbour Dance’s intensive training program. The auditions ran in three cities. She was selected as one of the few accepted. “That was a moment where I knew I could walk into a serious room and hold my own,” she says. “I had earned that spot.”

Article continues below advertisement

Vancouver brought new credits, including dancing in the Vancouver 2025 Block Party. She was also selected as a star dancer in the “Euphoria” Kirstin Carter music video. McBride does not talk about being selected like it happened by luck. She talks about it like the result of a style that is hard to ignore. “Technique makes you capable,” she says. “Artistry makes you unforgettable.”

That line sounds like a mantra because she built her training around it. McBride says she stopped chasing the idea of simply catching up. She started listening differently. She studied music with a level of care that most dancers do not take the time for. “I began studying music, really studying it,” she says. “I listened for texture, breath, silence, and subtle accents.”

Article continues below advertisement

The shift changed how she moved. “I trained myself to respond, not just execute,” she says. “I focused on intention behind every movement.” Then she names the internal switch that made it stick. “I stopped asking, ‘How do I look?’ and started asking, ‘What am I saying?’”

Her timeline points toward another leap that many dancers dream about and few secure. McBride auditioned with more than 5,000 dancers from around the world for CLI Conservatory and earned a priority scholarship. The program is based in Boston, and her acceptance placed her in a global pool of talent where nobody cares where you came from. “That is what I wanted,” McBride says. “A room where the work speaks first.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her commitment to individuality later led to a signing with MSA Agency. “It validated years of trusting my instincts,” she says. “It validated refining my voice and believing authenticity could stand alongside technique.”

McBride also holds tight to the idea that her small-town training did not limit her. It shaped her. “Training in a small-town environment did not hold me back,” she says. “It forced me to develop resilience.” She keeps going. “It forced me to self-evaluate. It forced me to build depth.”

Article continues below advertisement

She speaks to young dancers and teachers with the same message she lives. “No dream is too big,” she says. “It does not matter where you started.”

Her future goals are clear. McBride wants to dance for artists like Chris Brown, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. She names them without hesitation, like a dancer who is used to walking into rooms that feel too big. “Dream big,” she says. “Then do the work that makes it real.”