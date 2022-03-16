Support the Texas 'Bee Czar' by Buying Honey Online

Most people tend to avoid bees, regardless of how essential they are to the environment. But your average honeybee is a tremendous helper for the planet, pollinating local crops and helping to keep the ecosystem in balance. Really, without bees, humans would have a tough time surviving.

Which is why it's become more and more important to be sure we save the bees — which is exactly what Bee Czar's leading man, Walter Schumacher, aims to do.