Someone Accidentally Ate the Inside of a NeeDoh Nice Cube — Can You Actually Do That? "It was sugary but will I be alright?" By Chrissy Bobic Published April 30 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@needohofficial

The NeeDoh brand really has people challenging their intrusive thoughts. Because, even though it is definitely not meant to be eaten or consumed in any way, those who own the fidget toys are now asking if you can eat the inside of a NeeDoh Nice Cube. The Nice Cube is the original squishy toy from the now long line of fidget swish toys that people have a hard time finding in stores.

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It's unclear what would compel someone to actually bite into a Nice Cube so hard that they take a bit out of it. Or, what would make them even bite into a Nice Cube at all? There are other toys from NeeDoh that contain a similar thick slime-like substance in them, and some that have what looks like foam or a cornstarch mixture. But the OG is what people have questions about.

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Can you eat the inside of a NeeDoh Nice Cube?

It should go without saying, but no, you cannot eat the inside of a NeeDoh Nice Cube. To the same tune, you can't eat the inside of the NeeDoh Nice Berg, which is the larger version of the cube and even denser inside. According to Consumer Reports, some parents have reported the Nice Cube breaking open and causing a rash or burn on their children's exposed skin.

As far as eating the inside of a Nice Cube, that is not recommended. The inside of the cube is made from maltose, which is sugar made from barley, but you shouldn't eat it. And, although there have been reports of skin irritations when coming into contact with the inside of the Nice Cube, the CEO of Schylling, the company begins NeeDoh, told Consumer Reports that the inside would not irritate the skin if it was at room temperature.

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What happens if you eat some of the inside of a NeeDoh?

A user on Reddit shared their own experience with eating part of a NeeDoh and shared that "it was sugary" when they bit down too hard on the toy, and it broke in their mouth. If you accidentally eat the inside of a NeeDoh Nice Cube, it's probably best to call Poison Control right away at 1-800-222-1222. For what it's worth, according to an official Amazon listing for the NeeDon Nice Cube, "Do NOT heat, freeze, or microwave, may cause personal injury."

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The viral push for NeeDohs caused a shortage of the toys.

Whether you got in on the NeeDoh craze before Easter 2026 or you are one of the poor saps paying extra for one of the sensory toys on Facebook Marketplace, you've probably seen how in demand they are. After they suddenly went viral on social media, different toys from NeeDoh, including the Nice Cube, became harder and harder to find in stores.