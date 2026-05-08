Canvas Hacked School List Spreads Across Reddit as Students Fear the Worst Finals week is stressful enough without students suddenly wondering whether their school was caught up in a massive cyberattack. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 8 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Canvas and Pexels

For a lot of students, finals week is already stressful enough without wondering whether their school just got caught up in a massive cyberattack. But that’s exactly what happened in May 2026 after a widespread Canvas outage left students across the United States scrambling for answers.

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As reports about the breach spread online, so did something else: a massive Canvas hacked school list that quickly started circulating across Reddit and Google Docs. And understandably, people are panicking a little. Who is on this list, and what is going on? Keep reading for the details.

Source: Pexels

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The Canvas hacked school list reportedly includes thousands of schools.

The list currently making the rounds online appears to be tied to a hacking organization called ShinyHunters. This hacking group has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack involving Canvas and its parent company, Instructure.

According to reporting from TIME, ShinyHunters claimed to have accessed data connected to roughly 275 million users across nearly 9,000 institutions that use Canvas. Those claims have not been fully independently verified, but the scale alone immediately alarmed students and schools alike.

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The document spreading across Reddit via Google Docs is more than 200 pages long and reportedly includes universities, colleges, school districts, and educational organizations from around the world. The file itself claims the data was posted after the victim “did not pay a ransom or cooperate.” That said, there’s still confusion about what exactly appearing on the list means.

Canvas, a site thousands of schools used for classes, has been hacked. The hackers are threatening to leak over 200 million files of private data on students and staff.



Students are panicking and can't finish exams because of the outage. pic.twitter.com/ehDla8EXGe — Pubity (@pubity) May 8, 2026

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Some Reddit users pointed out that the document may simply reflect Canvas customer instances rather than confirmed stolen records for every single school listed. In other words, a school appearing in the document does not automatically confirm that all of its student data was leaked or will be leaked. Still, that distinction hasn’t done much to calm people down online.

The timing of the hacking only added to the chaos of finals week for many students.

Part of why the situation escalated so quickly is because of the timing. The outage hit during the first week of May 2026, right as many schools and universities were wrapping up the semester. Across social media, students described losing access to assignments, grades, study materials, and communication with professors in the middle of finals prep. Some universities reportedly delayed exams and deadlines after Canvas went offline.

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These are some of the schools affected in Canvas breach



Harvard University

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Stanford University

Princeton University

Columbia University

University of Pennsylvania (Penn) —306,000 users

Cornell University

Yale University

Brown… https://t.co/fPTG6KTUIk pic.twitter.com/mbT02yS3c0 — junior🥷 (@johnadjei__) May 8, 2026

Others temporarily restricted access altogether while investigating the situation. According to TIME, some users logging into Canvas were allegedly redirected to a message from ShinyHunters claiming responsibility for the attack and warning schools to comply with ransom demands before data was leaked publicly. That moment seems to be what really sent people into panic mode online.

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Instead of waiting for official university statements, students immediately started flooding Reddit with questions asking whether anyone had the school list and if their campus appeared on it. One Reddit user wrote, “I’m kinda curious and I really want to know if my school is there,” alongside multiple crying emojis that honestly summed up the mood pretty well.

UPDATE: Canvas access has been restored for Broward County Public Schools users.



Please note:

🔄 Full restoration may take time as devices reconnect

⚠️ Grade Sync between Canvas and FOCUS remains temporarily unavailable

📝 Teachers may continue grading assignments in Canvas

📢… pic.twitter.com/glbyEIwLYk — Broward County Public Schools (@browardschools) May 8, 2026

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Another user responded by saying that nearly every school using Canvas could theoretically appear on the published list because it may represent account instances. At this point, though, many students seem less concerned about the technical distinction and more focused on whether their personal information could be involved.

Schools are still investigating the Canvas breach.

According to Newsweek, a growing number of universities have acknowledged disruptions or investigations connected to the incident, including Harvard University, Georgetown University, Columbia University, Rutgers University, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Several schools also warned students to remain cautious about suspicious emails or messages appearing to come from Canvas. That concern makes sense considering the kind of information Canvas stores.

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Calling this a platform incident is technically true and socially useless.



The Canvas object is simple: a vendor-level cybersecurity incident, affected names/emails/student IDs/messages, no confirmed password or financial hit, and campuses warning that assessments may be… pic.twitter.com/9rssTskhP6 — YouPulseX (@YouPulseX) May 8, 2026

Beyond grades and assignments, the platform often contains student ID numbers, course enrollments, direct messages between students and instructors, accommodation discussions, assignment feedback, and other deeply personal academic information. For many students, that realization may be the scariest part of all.

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Access to Canvas is currently restored. While the system is currently functioning, some features may remain unavailable or experience intermittent issues as institutions worldwide continue responding to the global cybersecurity incident. pic.twitter.com/e1baMjx0A3 — University of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) May 8, 2026