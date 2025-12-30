Capri Cavanni Balanced Personal Healing and Animal Rescue After Painful Breast Explant Surgery She continued to work, maintain her income, and navigate the mental shock of seeing a body she barely recognized in the mirror. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 30 2025, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Capri Cavanni

What Capri Cavanni thought would be a routine breast revision with one of Beverly Hills’ top breast surgeons turned into living with one breast for months.

Complications from the surgery led to a serious infection that required one breast to be explanted. During that time, she continued to work, maintain her income, and navigate the mental shock of seeing a body she barely recognized in the mirror.

She didn’t stop showing up. Because the bills don’t pause for trauma — and the internet doesn’t wait for recovery. But that period forced a reckoning.

Living with a body altered in a way that could have been permanent made one thing clear: if something irreversible ever happened, she needed a future that didn’t depend on appearance alone. That realization pushed her to go back to school and commit to following her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian. During those same months, the content creator was also the entrepreneur traumatized dogs were waiting for.

More than a decade earlier, a single heartbreaking grooming appointment led her to canine grooming school in Los Angeles. She invested everything she had into building a dog-grooming business focused on behavioral and high-stress cases. She started small. It grew through consistency.

Today, that same discipline has her lobbying county officials for universal spay-and-neuter funding and preparing to launch a sustainable frozen dog supplement — built from the same grit that carried her through those months.