Missouri Anchor Carissa Codel Goes Viral for Reading Fatphobic Comments in Her News Voice The reporter went viral for reading comments viewers made about her such as "shawty obese,” and "Built for breeding." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@carissacodel

Though most of us who made it past kindergarten were taught to treat others as we would like to be treated, the new era of internet thugs have found they can say whatever they want behind a keyboard, and do so viciously. Unfortunately, those who have been on the other side of bullying know that, in most cases, it's best to meet them where they are and laugh at the ridiculousness of their Twitter (er... X) fingers.

Missouri morning news anchor Carissa Codel decided to laugh at herself and her online trolls in the same public manner they decided to spew their hateful comments. In December 2025, Carissa went viral for reading mean comments about herself on the air and on her social media platforms.

Carissa Codel created a series of her reading mean posts about herself online.

Though she didn't go viral for reading brutal comments from viewers of her news station, CBS affiliate KOLR, until November 2025, Carissa began her series that August. In her first video, she read the comments of viewers stating, “shawty obese” and comparing her to a pig by writing, “no oink oink oink." As she continued with the series, the posts became even more offensive, with many of them geared towards Carissa's weight. Still, she read each vicious comment in her hilarious news anchor voice.

"Honest opinion, touch up the bangs, lose 15 to 20 lbs. Go get ‘em,” she reads in the video, followed by, “Now that fills a frame." Carissa took each insult in stride. At the end of her August 2025 video, she even added her own personal touch to the commentary, by saying, "Built for breeding, tonight at 5." The "tonight at 5" piece turned her and the internet into a giggle spell.

Carissa Codel said she isn't affected by her online trolls.

The comments Carissa reads off online and on the air may be too much for some to handle, but the anchor said she's taking the trolling in stride. According to her interview with The New York Post, she was inspired to create her video series after seeing raunchy comments about her surface, such as "Dayumm Gurl, I want you to put a hurting on me like you do those midnight snacks," and decided to laugh along with her audience.

“It doesn’t affect me at all," Carissa told the outlet. "I think that they’re hilarious. . . . I don’t put up the extremely mean ones, but I like the insults that are very creative,” she said. “My family is very thick-skinned, I’ve never been bothered by a lot of that.”