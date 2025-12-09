"Fiddle With My Pooter" — Husband Misunderstands Wife's Computer Reference in Text "I’m in actual tears. What possessed you to use this string of words?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 9 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@whosyamama95

In this world, there are people who prefer to use proper language when speaking and texting, and then there are people like Devin (@whosyamama95 on TikTok) and me, who love to shorten words and come up with new ways to phrase things just to add a little fun into the day. While I don’t usually run into any “language barriers” when I do this, as most people in my life know exactly what I mean, Devin takes word-shortening to a whole new level.

This particular time, it left her husband completely confused (and maybe even a little excited), because what she wrote made it sound like she was asking for something very different from what she actually meant. Let’s get into this hilarious text message mix-up.

Husband mistakes his wife’s totally PG computer reference in text for something R-rated.

The infamous mix-up between Devin and her husband happened one day while he was heading home from work. Devin says her husband texted her to let her know he was on his way, and she was clearly pretty happy about it, judging by the “yayayyaya” she sent back.

But her next message is what sent both of them into complete confusion. Because the context she meant was totally PG, but the context she implied in the message was definitely leaning toward R-rated.

Here’s what she wrote, and prepare to cry-laugh. Devin texted her husband, “I’m making myself noods and then I wanna take a bath and crawl into bed after that [crying laughing emoji] can we watch a movie while you fiddle with my pooter?”

A little taken aback, and maybe also a little excited, her husband replied, “Lmao I haven’t told you enough today that I love you.” That left Devin a little confused, because while it was definitely a sweet thing to say, it didn’t exactly align with what she thought she had written. So she responded, “Why is that?”

And that brings us to her TikTok video, where the two of them break down the miscommunication. After reading the messages, Devin explains exactly what she meant. First of all, she clarified she wasn’t getting “nude,” but that she was literally just making noodles. Noods, noodles, get it?

That wasn’t super hard to decipher. But what about “fiddle with my pooter”? So, apparently, that came from a conversation the two had earlier in the day when she told him she wanted him to download Zoom onto her computer.

Ahhh, it all makes sense now. She wanted to watch a movie with him after taking a nice bath while he fiddled with her computer. “Fiddle” is a funny word on its own, but paired with “pooter,” it made the whole thing absolutely priceless.

Thankfully, because we were all hoping for it, she then asked her husband what his takeaway was, and of course, he was following the R-rated version of the conversation. He said he thought she was taking nudes, freshening up, and prepping for a little Netflix and chill moment, if you catch the drift. But … she wasn’t.