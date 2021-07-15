Catt Sadler's Ex-Partners Include Brett Jacobson and Nick LaKind — Who Is She Dating Now?

Catt was married twice. She shares two sons, 20-year-old Austin William and 16-year-old Arion, with her first husband, a fashion executive named Kyle Boyd. She and Kyle were high school sweethearts. They tied the knot in 2001 and got divorced in 2007.

Catt also dated Brett Jacobson, a successful entrepreneur. They got engaged after just a few months of dating, but they called it off after a week, per The Sun. They continued seeing each other for a while after that, but it didn't work out.

Catt was married to Rhys David Thomas, the executive producer of Offender, Private Peaceful, Muse, and others, for around four years. They tied the knot at The Palazzo Hotel in Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2011.