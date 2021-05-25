'Daily Pop' Host Carissa Culiner Announces Her Departure After 7 Years at E!

Keep reading to find out about Carissa's departure from the Daily Pop show.

Sadly, fans of the popular entertainment talk show Daily Pop will have to say goodbye to host Carissa Culiner . The broadcaster announced that she would be leaving the E! daytime celebrity news program after working for the network for more than seven years.

What happened to Carissa on E!'s 'Daily Pop'?

On May 5, the longtime host of the pop culture talk show announced that she would be leaving. "After 7+ years at E! and 4 years on Daily Pop, it is time for me to say goodbye," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram message. "I am grateful this job introduced so many wonderful people to my life. To my co-workers, both on and off-screen, I love you all and will cherish the many friendships I’ve made!"

Though Carissa did not specify her reason for leaving the series, the 35-year-old teased that she might be taking up the hosting mantle on another program. "To the E! viewers, THANK YOU for inviting me into your homes over the last 7+ years," she continued. "I promise that when the time comes, I’ll be sure to announce where I’m headed to next!"

Following her heartfelt social media announcement, former co-workers and celebs sent well wishes to the mother-of-two. "You’re an absolute joy of a human being and I enjoyed every minute of working with you. You will crush wherever you go next. Keep going!" former E! News host Jason Kennedy wrote.

Zuri Hall, who previously worked at E!, commented: "MY FRIEND!! Love you big time & still miss working next to you! But so glad that even though our friendship started there, you’re stuck with me forevaaaa now. Can’t wait to celebrate your next move!!" "Carissa!!! You are a joy! A beauty to watch and witness on the screen. I loved working alongside you at E! And more importantly, getting to know YOU! Can’t wait to watch you continue to shine! Good luck on your next chapter, mama!! You deserve it all love u!!!!" wrote Access Hollywood host Sibley Scoles.

