Cavinder Twins and Martin Garrix Show for Marquee Dayclub's Grand Reopening Marquee Dayclub is back, it's newly redesigned, and based on the opening weekend, it's not slowing down. By Distractify Staff Published March 24 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Marquee Dayclub

Las Vegas just reminded everyone why it does everything bigger. Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan threw open the doors to its freshly redesigned rooftop pool this weekend, and the guest list alone made it one of the most talked-about events in Sin City so far this year.

Article continues below advertisement

The Venue Got a Full Makeover

Before we even get to the celebrities, let's talk about the space itself. Marquee tapped the acclaimed Rockwell Group — the design firm behind some of the most stunning hospitality spaces in the world — to lead a complete transformation of the venue ahead of its 2026 season. The result is a space that draws inspiration from the Mojave Desert, with warm terracotta tones, dusty blushes, soft lilacs, and sweeping custom murals wrapping the venue's curved rotunda walls. Think golden hour, all day long.

The VIP experience got a serious upgrade too. New in-water daybeds float at the edges of private pools behind sheer curtains, and the Grand Cabanas — semi-enclosed, fan-cooled, and loaded with Strip views — are the kind of setup people post about for weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

The stage and DJ booth were overhauled as well, anchored by a dramatic overhead canopy with gradient LED lighting and a state-of-the-art sound system. It's built to put on a show.

Martin Garrix Kicked Off the Season

For the grand reopening on Saturday, March 21st, Marquee booked Martin Garrix — a DJ who has claimed the number one spot on DJ Mag's Top 100 list three separate times — alongside fellow Dutch artist Justin Mylo. Having one of the biggest names in electronic music behind the newly redesigned booth for the very first set of the season sent a clear message about where Marquee is headed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marquee Dayclub

The Cavinder Twins Made It a Bachelorette Moment

If the venue and the headliner weren't enough, the crowd sealed the deal. Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna were among the weekend's standout guests, arriving at Marquee as part of Haley's ongoing bachelor/bachelorette celebration with fiancé Jake Ferguson, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. The two got engaged back in April 2025 and have been doing the pre-wedding festivities in style — starting with a Bahamas trip and rolling straight into Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley wore a pearl-detailed yellow two-piece; Hanna matched the energy in a zebra-striped bikini with a lace cover-up. Their group included Ferguson, his father, Cowboys quarterback Will Grier and his wife, and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Haley Anderson. The crew settled into a large cabana and spent the day sipping Casa Dragones, Coors Light, and ranch water specialty cocktails.

Jimmy Butler Was Also in the Building

Because apparently one star-studded storyline wasn't enough — NBA standout Jimmy Butler was also in attendance, hanging out with the DJ and enjoying the full Marquee experience while Garrix held down the booth.